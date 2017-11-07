PHOENIX — The Nets had to travel all the way to Phoenix to find their grit, but they survived the loss at halftime of power forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and fashioned a gutty fourth-quarter come back to pull out a 98-92 victory over the Suns Monday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

D’Angelo Russell came up big, scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth period as the Nets closed with a 24-17 run. Russell added nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. Joe Harris provided 18 points off the bench, Allen Crabbe had 15, and DeMarre Carroll added 14 points and 11 rebounds. It was the best defensive effort of the season from the Nets (4-6), who held the Suns (4-7) to 34.9 percent shooting, including 24 percent from three-point range.

The Nets ended a four-game losing streak and won on the road for first time in five tries.

The Suns were led by TJ Warren with 20 points and nine rebounds and got 18 points from Devin Booker and 16 from Mike James.

After the Suns regained a 75-74 lead with 9:17 to play Russell re-entered the game and had an immediate impact, scoring 12 points and assisting on another basket to account for 14 of 17 Nets points as they built a 91-86 lead with 3:30 left. It was Russell again with a brilliant no-look pass to find Carroll alone for a layup that gave the Nets a 96-90 edge with 1:28 remaining.

Worried that the Nets’ offense had fallen out of rhythm during their four-game losing streak, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson made a change in the starting lineup, inserting three-point marksman Crabbe at shooting guard in place of Caris LeVert, who shot only 34.3 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from three-point range through the first nine games. Sure enough, Crabbe buried a three to open the game.

But in the first half, it was the shooting of Harris off the bench that provided the biggest lift for the Nets. Midway in the first quarter, a Harris three-pointer ignited what grew into a 25-5 run to give the Nets a 34-19 lead early in the second period. Harris had 11 of his 14 first-half points during that span.

But just as they did six days earlier at Barclays Center, where the Suns came from behind to win, the two teams traded long runs. The Suns responded with a 14-1 run that got them back in the game, but the Nets maintained a 47-41 halftime lead, holding the Suns to 25 percent shooting. It was the fewest points allowed in a half by the Nets this season.

Unfortunately for them, they lost Hollis-Jefferson just before the end of the first half when he suffered a right hip contusion and had to be helped off the court. The Nets already were playing without big men Trevor Booker (sore lower back) and Jarrett Allen (sore left foot), so, the shortage of big men figured to have a major impact.

The loss of Hollis-Jefferson was especially tough coming after two straight 21-point games that marked his career-high, and he was providing leadership at both ends of the court. “Yeah, the guys look at me as the emotional leader as far as the energy and that hustle and that mentality,” Hollis-Jefferson said at the Monday morning shoot-around. “I feel like if I come in every day consistent with that, the guys will start to follow. It will rub off on them. You’ll slowly start to see that translate.”

Without Hollis-Jefferson, the Nets were forced to play small, shifting Carroll to power forward for extended duty. They got a four-point play from Crabbe near the end of a hard-fought third period, but the Suns responded again with a 10-2 run to gain a 75-74 lead with 9:17 left to play.