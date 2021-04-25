After missing three games with a left thigh contusion, Kevin Durant returned to the Nets’ lineup Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center and picked up right where he left off, making his sensational play look effortless. Durant did not start but he sure finished strong, scoring 24 of his 33 points in the second half to lead the Nets to a 128-119 victory over the Suns.

The win left the Eastern Conference-leading Nets at their high-water mark of the season 21 games above .500 at 41-20.

The Nets had a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Durant went to the bench for a short rest, and they put together a 7-0 burst. When Durant returned, he immediately scored four straight points to give the Nets a 113-97 lead with 7:25 left in the game.

Kyrie Irving topped the Nets with 34 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including a 5-for-7 effort from three-point range, and he added 12 assists. Durant played 28 minutes and was 12-for-21 from the field, Blake Griffin added 16 points and DeAndre Jordan had 11 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the Suns (42-18) with 36 points, DeAndre Ayton added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Torrey Craig had 16.

Before the game, the Nets’ manpower problem was alleviated in a major way when it was announced Durant and Tyler Johnson both were available. But just as when he returned from a previous 23-game absence, Durant was not in the starting lineup.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant hasn’t had much consistent time to jell with his teammates, but he added, "As far as his skill set and the way he can fit into a basketball team is about as perfect as you can be. He might come out flying. He might struggle in his rhythm. The most important thing is that he gets his legs under him and starts to build his health back and tonight’s the first step in that."

Nash said Durant would be on a minutes restriction for his first two or three games back but would play enough minutes to make an impact and regain his game shape. "There is still a process to be had with him," Nash said. "We’re obviously aware of how little basketball he has played in the big picture the last couple of years. The goal for us is to make sure he gets to the playoffs healthy, but second to that is in good shape as well. There is a balance to be struck."

When Durant entered the game, the Nets trailed 41-34 with 8:00 left in the second quarter. But the Suns hit a trio of threes during an 11-3 burst that gave them a 56-43 lead. The Nets responded with a 16-5 run, including a pair of threes from Irving and two buckets by Durant, to cut their halftime deficit to 61-59.

Irving was coming off a season-worst 4-for-19 shooting effort in a win over the Celtics on Friday, but he had a wonderfully efficient first half Sunday, scoring 24 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep plus 9 of 9 at the foul line. The Suns, however, had 12 more first-half shots than the Nets and hit 8 of 19 threes to give them their slim edge.

After finishing the first half with nine points, Durant started the second half and played two third-quarter stints. The second extended into the fourth period, and Durant had 11 points in a 16-6 run that gave the Nets their biggest lead to that point, 102-92, with 11:18 left in the game.