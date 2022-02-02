Nets fall to Suns for fifth straight loss

From the beginning — even from the Kenny Atkinson era — the Nets have spoken about the process. It was about building a team, about character and about a slow build to a championship

But as they lost their fifth in a row to the Suns, 121-111, on Tuesday night with both James Harden and Kyrie Irving in the lineup and stayed in sixth place with three more games of a trying West Coast trip ahead, the endgame of that same process seemed farther away than ever.

It was the Suns' 11th win in a row and, despite Steve Nash’s remarks to the contrary, firm evidence that eventually, the losses will start to build up. Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points for the Suns. The Nets were led by Irving, who had 26 points, and Harden, who had 22 points and 10 assists.

"We’re getting better," Nash said. "They’re [Suns] playing as a high-level team, playing the best basketball in the league, a lot of momentum, on their home court, great crowd, but other than giving up 39 in the first quarter and getting them in the bonus in the fourth and some loose balls, we’re matching them for long stretches, so we’re getting better."

The Suns were in control early and never faltered, taking a 10-point advantage in the first quarter and continuing to take control by the break, shooting 57.5% in the first half and 13-for-16 from three. The Nets got as close as five on Blake Griffin’s hook shot with 5:02 left, but continued to wilt down the stretch.

"We’re growing and moving in the right direction," Nash said. "I’m just proud of the guys. They’re growing and sustaining effort. They’re concentrating in effort, shootaround, film sessions [and] they haven’t dropped their heads."

The Nets were further harmed by the loss of LaMarcus Aldridge, their only consistent veteran big man, who will be out with a sprained left ankle, possibly until the Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

Aldridge, who limped off the court in the fourth quarter of the Nets' loss to Golden State on Saturday and left the game on crutches, had an MRI on Monday and will be re-evaluated in weeks to come, according to reports.

Aldridge has been a boon to a chronically shorthanded Nets team, averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Nets continue to work around the losses of Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) and Irving, who can only play in away games due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Aldridge retired last year due to an irregular heartbeat but returned this season. Despite regular contributions, he’s lost games to a COVID-19 diagnosis and other ankle issues.

"There’s always a dark side, a bad side of all these injuries or incidents in a game, so you can always look at the positive side," Nash told reporters. "Fortunately, I don’t think it’s a long-term thing, it’s more of a short-term thing."

After missing the Nuggets game Wednesday because of left hamstring tightness and the Warriors game Saturday with a hand strain, Harden was back in action.

Nash added that he didn’t believe that Aldridge’s absence would affect former All-Star Paul Millsap’s status. It’s been rumored by NBA insider Marc Stein that the Nets are working to move Millsap for more perimeter shooting.

"I think that Paul wants to go somewhere where he has a better chance to play," Nash said. "LaMarcus is a short-term injury and Day’ron [Sharpe] has played really well, so nothing’s really changed there."