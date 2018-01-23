OKLAHOMA CITY — Could three be a charm for Spencer Dinwiddie? He made a go-ahead layup with 7.8 seconds left, but after a basket by reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, the Nets put the ball in Dinwiddie’s hands at the end for the third straight game, and he missed a contested three at the buzzer in a 109-108 loss to the Thunder Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Nets (18-30) blew a 15-point third-quarter lead and their chance for their first three-game winning streak of the season, and the Thunder (27-20) won their fifth straight. Joe Harris led the Nets with 19 points, and Dinwiddie and DeMarre Carroll each had 13 points. Westbrook topped the Thunder with 32 points, and Paul George scored 28.

Big Thunder guns Westbrook, George and Carmelo Anthony (10 points) all were on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter when former Knick Raymond Felton scored all the points in a 10-4 run that cut the Nets’ lead to five points. That was the difference when Westbrook returned at the 8:28 mark and followed a pair of Patrick Patterson threes with three jumpers of his own to give the Thunder a 99-96 lead with 4:42 left.

The Nets regained a 104-101 lead on back-to-back threes by Jarrett Allen and Carroll. The teams traded the lead five more times, including Westbrook’s drive to the rim for a 109-108 lead with 3.3 seconds left.

Back in December, the Nets came from 16 points down to beat the Thunder at “home,” which was Mexico City Arena. They forced Westbrook and Anthony into a combined 15-for-47 shooting performance but didn’t have to face Paul George, who missed that game with an injury.

That was about the time, the Nets’ defense started to improve tremendously. Asked about the key to beating the Thunder, who scored 148 points in their previous win over the Cavaliers, Carroll said, “Using our young, athletic team and trying to speed them up and play out of control is the key. If we get them in half-court, it’s going to be a tough game for us.”

Since joining the Thunder, Anthony has taken a lesser role as a spot-up shooter rather than relying on isolation plays because reigning MVP Westbrook dominates the ball. Carroll explained his approach to covering Melo. “He’s not doing the Melo iso thing like he used to,” Carroll said. “You just can’t give him easy looks. You’ve got to stay attached to him and trust that guys are going to help each other on defense on the back end.’

As for Westbrook, Carroll said, “Just make him take shots he doesn’t want, contested twos. Try to make him get in the paint and get him off his feet. Make him uncomfortable.”

George’s return made a powerful impact in the first quarter when he scored 16 points to push the Thunder to a 30-26 first-quarter lead as the two teams played at a breakneck pace yet got into each other defensively, contesting everything. In the second quarter, Joe Harris scored eight points in a 20-8 Nets run to a 46-38 lead. The Nets led by as much as 14 before ending with a 59-47 halftime lead after a 10-for-18 shooting performance from three-point range.

Early in the third quarter, the Nets pushed their lead to 15 points but then missed eight straight field goal attempts and committed two turnovers as the Thunder put together a 12-0 run, including eight points from Westbrook to narrow the Nets’ lead to 68-65.

After a long field-goal drought, the Nets responded with a 15-3 run that included five points from D’Angelo Russell to regain that 15-point cushion, and they maintained an 11-point lead going to the final quarter.