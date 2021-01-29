Nets can't be stopped in rout of Thunder

This – this is the dream that must’ve been dancing in Sean Marks’ head.

Even without Kevin Durant, who was out due to load maintenance, Friday night’s drubbing of the Oklahoma City Thunder was everything the general manager could have hoped for when he was building this superteam.

Kyrie Irving and James Harden lived up to their seemingly limitless potential, their chemistry at the peak of what it’s been so far this season. The defense, a point of weakness so far, held up enough to make the big leads stick. And, perhaps above all else, the 147-125 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena was not only definitive but, at times, looked downright easy – the result of a team that had discovered its rhythm and pace and could not be stopped. It was the Nets (13-8) fourth win in a row as they continue to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.

The point total matched the most the Nets have ever scored in regulation – tying the 147 points they scored against Detroit in 1982.

Harden registered the 49th triple-double of his career: 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Irving scored 25 as a season-high eight players scored points in the double digits. The Nets were also able to pull their starters with 4:44 to go – a big bonus with Harden coming into the night averaging 41.0 minutes since joining the team, while Irving was averaging 35.7.

In all, it was a loud statement to the detractors who said this team of disparate, offensive-minded stars wouldn’t be able to meld together as quickly as it needed to. The Nets led 76-59 at the break, making it the most points they’ve scored in any half this season. They dominated in the paint during that stretch, outscoring the Thunder, 38-14.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And the result never really seemed in doubt. The Nets led from the beginning and were up by seven when Irving hit a floater with 0.6 seconds left in the first quarter, kicking off a 19-0 run. Before Luguentz Dort finally snapped the streak with a three, the Nets had gone up by 51-27 with nearly nine minutes left in the first half.

By the end of the third, they led 115-94 – the second-highest point total over three quarter in franchise history. The Thunder put together a 10-o early in the fourth, but it was a blip compared to the consistent Nets onslaught.