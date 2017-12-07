Nets vs. Thunder in Mexico City

The Nets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in their first of two games in Mexico City.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook passes the ball under pressure from Brooklyn Nets' Tyler Zeller in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan stands on the sidelines of the first quarter of a regular-season NBA basketball game with the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. At right is his player Andre Roberson.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Carmelo Anthony controls the ball under pressure from Brooklyn Nets' Demarre Carroll in the first quarter of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Basketball fans of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook stand together wearing his jersey ahead of the start of a regular-season NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will also take on the Miami Heat Saturday in their second regular-season game in the Mexican capital.

Basketball fan Diego Yanes, of Sonora state, poses with a cardboard cutout of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook ahead of the start of a regular-season NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will also take on the Miami Heat Saturday in their second regular-season game in the Mexican capital.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Carmelo Anthony moves the ball past Brooklyn Nets' Demarre Carroll in the first quarter of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Basketball fan David Martinez, of Monterrey, poses with a cardboard cutout of Oklahoma City Thunder's player Russell Westbrook before a regular-season NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The Brooklyn Nets will also take on the Miami Heat Saturday in their second regular-season game in the Mexican capital.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook sits court side before the start of a regular-season NBA basketball game with the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

A fan of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook holds up his initials during the first half of a regular-season NBA basketball game with the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook goes for a shot over Brooklyn Nets' Caris Levert, center, and Timofey Mozgov, left, in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets' Caris Levert moves the ball across the court during the first quarter of a regular-season NBA basketball game with Oklahoma City Thunder in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.