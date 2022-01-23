MINNEAPOLIS — Former Nets D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince enjoyed a measure of revenge for the trades that sent them away from the Nets as they combined for 38 points to lead the Timberwolves to a 136-125 victory Sunday night at Target Center. The Timberwolves scored at least 30 points in every quarter against the Nets’ porous defense.

After trailing by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, the Nets cut their deficit to 104-100 with 10:17 left to play when Patty Mills buried a three-pointer. But they couldn’t find a way to get the stops they needed down the stretch against the explosive T-Wolves. It didn’t help the Nets’ defense that center LaMarcus Aldridge fouled out with 7:19 left to play.

The T-Wolves put together a 21-3 run that included 10 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and a pair of threes from Prince to push their lead back to 127-110 with 3:41 left in the game. That’s when Nets coach Steve Nash ran up the white flag and inserted his backups to finish the blowout.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets (29-17) with 30 points, Patty Mills had 21 points, and James Harden totaled 13 points and 13 assists but struggled with 4-for-13 shooting and six turnovers. The Nets finished their road trip at 2-2.

Russell had a 7-for-13 shooting night to finish with 23 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves (23-23), who also got 25 points from Anthony Edwards and 23 from Towns. Prince contributed 15 points.

Although the Timberwolves came into the game a game below .500, there was no mistaking their speed and athleticism with the leadership of Towns, Russell and the explosive Edwards.

"They’re a talented team," Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game. "They’ve got a lot of long, athletic guys. KAT is a matchup problem with his post game and three-point shooting. They turn you over, they play in transition, they’re an offensive rebounding team.

"D’Angelo I see can be a very accurate scorer and cause lots of problems as well. They’ve got lots of weapons. Edwards is a terrific athlete and developing player, shooting the ball really well. So plenty of guys that can get it done and cause a lot of problems for you at both ends of the floor."

Before the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said his team would try to take advantage of that athleticism by pushing the pace and attempting to wear down the short-handed Nets. All of those qualities were on display in a first period that saw the lead change hand eight times in the opening period, which ended with a four-point play by Jaylen Nowell that gave the Wolves a 37-36 lead.

In the second period, the Nets still trailed by one when they suddenly went cold and allowed the T-Wolves an 8-0 burst to take control at 58-49. The Nets missed all six of their shots, including five threes, and committed a turnover in that span. Later in the quarter, the Wolves put together another 9-1 burst to push their lead to 14 points before it settled at 72-62 at halftime. That marked the second-most points in a half given up by the Nets this season and also on this road trip.

The Nets cut their deficit to seven early in the third period, but the Timberwolves responded with a 15-7 run that included three three-pointers, two from Jaden McDaniels and the last by Edwards to give Minnesota an 89-74 lead. The Nets responded with a 13-5 surge, including five points from Irving, to get back within seven points at 94-87. The quarter ended with the T-Wolves holding a 102-95 lead after their third straight period scoring at least 30 points.