Ignoring the social and political turmoil surrounding them in Minneapolis, the shorthanded Nets put on an overwhelming performance at both ends of the floor, leading by as much as 45 points on their way to a 127-97 blowout of the Timberwolves in their rescheduled game Tuesday afternoon at Target Center.

Of course, the Timberwolves played without All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns, who sat out on the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother, Jackie, from COVID-19 complications. But it hardly affected the outcome as the Nets (37-17) regained a first-place tie with the 76ers in the Eastern Conference ahead of their game Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Kevin Durant topped the Nets with 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in 27 minutes, Joe Harris added 23 points, including 5-for-8 accuracy from three-point range, Landry Shamet totaled 19 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and seven rebounds after sitting out the previous five games. The Nets outrebounded Minnesota, 57-44 and recorded 31 assists.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points but shot only 2 of 11 from three-point range, and former Net D’Angelo Russell was the only other T-Wolf in double figures with 15 points but had just two points and was 0-for-7 shooting from the field after the opening quarter.

Following word of the postponement on Monday night because of public safety concerns following the police killing of unarmed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, the Nets returned to their Minneapolis hotel to await word on the next step from the league. "We knew we were staying the night to potentially play today, and we just had to wait it out and figure out what the league decided to do," Nets coach Steve Nash said.

As it happened, the Nets were at ground zero for the Black Lives Matter social protest movement. The Wright shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center came during the ongoing trial for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is one of four officers charged with the killing last May in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

"This just happens to be we’re in Minnesota when another event happens on top of what happened last year," Nash said. "It’s a terrible, terrible situation."

Nash expressed hope the Nets, who were coming off a blowout home loss to the Lakers, could find some solace on the court. An early 12-0 run gave the shorthanded Nets the breathing room they needed with a 22-8 lead that shrank to 33-25 at the end of the opening period.

The Nets opened the second quarter with a massive 18-3 run that included five points from Joe Harris as they scored on eight straight possessions to push their lead to 51-28. Their lead eventually expanded to as much as 25 points before they settled for a 73-52 halftime advantage after scoring 40 second-quarter points.

Starting point guard Chris Chiozza did not return for the second half because of a right-hand injury as Shamet rook over ballhandling duties with the first unit. Early in the third quarter, the Nets blew things wide-open with an 18-7 run that included eight points from Durant and five from Shamet to push the Nets’ lead to 93-62.

Then, things really grew cold for the Timberwolves, who were outscored 16-0 by the Nets in a period spanning the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter when their lead grew to 42 points at 116-74. Durant had seven points in that stretch, and the Timberwolves were 0-for-7 shooting with three turnovers and went 5:08 between scoring at the foul line. The Timberwolves ultimately trailed by 45 points midway through the final period.