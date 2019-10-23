TODAY'S PAPER
Nets vs. Timberwolves

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Nets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves to open the 2019-2020 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Barclays Center.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets is introduced before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kevin Durant of the Nets is introduced before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets drives against Jeff Teague of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets controls the ball in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets attempts a shot in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets controls the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A view of the opening tip of a game between the Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets hits a three-point shot in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets goes to the hoop for a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving and Jarrett Allen of the Nets control the ball in the first half against Jeff Teague of the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyrie Irving of the Nets controls the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Caris LeVert of the Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

