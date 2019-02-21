A key to any game against Portland is containing one of the NBA’s best backcourts, but the Nets especially had their hands full Thursday night against the Trail Blazers’ fortified big-men corps.

All-Star guard Damian Lillard missed 16 of 21 shots and scored just 13 points, but extra-large Portland center Jusuf Nurkic and former Knick Enes Kanter combined for 45 with 21 rebounds as the slumping Nets’ comeback bid fell short in their return from the All-Star break with a 113-99 loss at Barclays Center.

Jarrett Allen (12 points, 11 rebounds) and backup center Ed Davis (15 and 10) each posted a double-double, but they couldn’t fully neutralize their Portland counterparts on the defensive end as Brooklyn lost for the sixth time in eight games to slip back to .500 (30-30) for the season.

The 7-foot, 275-pound Nurkic scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half, while Kanter sank eight of nine shots and netted 18 in 19 minutes off the bench in his first game since the Knicks released him on Feb. 7.

Before the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson had cited a slippage in rebounding as a specific area needing improvement over his playoff-contending team’s final 23 games.

Kanter (18 points, nine rebounds) averaged 22.3 points and 13 boards in three appearances against the Nets earlier this season, with one notable DNP in the Knicks’ most recent visit to Brooklyn on Jan. 25.

Asked what he expected Kanter to bring to his new team, Portland coach Terry Stotts said “to just do what he does,” particularly on the offensive glass.

“He’s a really good rebounder, he’s a good scorer, he’s an elite offensive rebounder,” Stotts said. “I think he has a really good feel on how to play offensively as far as just playing the game without having plays, handling as a trailer, ball screens, handoffs, things like that. Defensively, we’ll just plug him in to what we do.”

Stotts also had been complimentary before the game of Davis, who left Portland to sign with the Nets as a free agent last summer. A put-back dunk by Davis (15 points, 10 rebounds) with 7:50 remaining pulled the Nets within three after they’d trailed by 15 earlier in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve read a few of the articles about Ed since he’s been here and everything that’s been written about him is true,” Stotts said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He plays hard, practices every day, he’s a good teammate…I can’t say enough good things about Ed.”

Nurkic’s slam and free throw with 2:08 remaining restored a 10-point lead for the Blazers.

Notes & quotes: The Nets held a moment of silence before the game for Brooklyn Dodgers legend Don Newcombe, who died earlier this week at 92…They also honored YES broadcaster Ian Eagle’s 25 years with the team at midcourt during the second quarter, with video messages from former stars Derrick Coleman, Richard Jefferson, Vince Carter and Jason Kidd.