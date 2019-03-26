PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nets did everything in their power to produce yet another of their trademark comebacks in an effort to string together three straight wins on their seven-game road trip. But after falling behind by seven points in the second overtime and creeping back within two in the final minute, they fell just short in a 148-144 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday night at Moda Center.

The loss dropped the Nets (38-37) into a virtual tie for sixth place with the Pistons (37-36) in the Eastern Conference, with Detroit holding a slight edge in terms of winning percentage. The Nets’ magic number to qualify for the playoffs remains at six against both the ninth-place Magic and 10th-place Hornets.

D’Angelo Russell topped the Nets with 39 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and they got 22 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 18 from DeMarre Carroll. Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Blazers (46-27), but he was taken off the court on a stretcher during the second overtime after suffering a serious leg injury. Damian Lillard had 31 points and 12 assists, Seth Curry added 20 points and Rodney Hood had 18.

Down five entering the final period, the Nets opened with a 22-7 run spurred by eight points from Dinwiddie, and Caris LeVert’s jumper from the key with 6:07 left gave them a 112-102 lead. The Blazers made just four of their first 16 shots of the quarter.

A corner three-pointer by Maurice Harkless cut the Blazers’ deficit to 114-111 with 2:33 to go, and Lillard hit two foul shots to cut the Nets’ lead to 118-117 at the 1:13 mark.

After the Nets’ Jarrett Allen made one of two foul shots, the Blazers missed two attempts to tie it and fouled Russell, who made only the first of two foul shots for a 120-117 lead with 35.4 seconds showing. Lillard made a layup to get within one and Russell had the ball stolen by Curry. Fouled with 3.5 seconds left, Curry missed the first before making the second to tie it at 120. Russell got off a deep three before the buzzer, but it banked off the glass and front rim to send it to overtime.

During the overtime, Allen also fouled out, leaving the Nets with no true centers to defend the 7-foot, 275-pound Nurkic, who scored four points in a 10-5 burst that gave the Blazers a 132-130 lead. Dinwiddie missed a layup attempt but Joe Harris came down with the rebound, leading to a tying layup by Russell with 8.8 second left. Lillard got an inbounds pass in the backcourt and wound up taking a desperation three from 40 feet that missed to set up double OT.

The Nets failed to score on their first five possessions in the second OT and committed two costly turnovers as the Blazers focused on going inside to Nurkic against Jared Dudley. Nurkic put the Blazers ahead on a layup, but he later crashed to the floor trying for a putback with 2:22 left and had to be carted off the floor on a stretcher after suffering a serious left leg injury. The Nets chose Anfernee Simons to shoot the foul shots, and he made both for a 136-132 lead.

Russell then missed two shots and had a turnover on the Nets’ next three possessions before a corner three by Hood gave the Blazers a 139-132 lead with 58.8 seconds to go. The Nets cut it to 144-142 with 22.0 seconds left on Dinwiddie’s layup.

The first half was played on even terms and ended tied at 62. In their previous two wins over the Kings and Lakers, the Nets were able to turn up their defense when it counted late, and that was the challenge entering the second half. The third period featured six lead changes before the Blazers took a 95-90 lead heading to the fourth quarter.