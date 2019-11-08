Blazers go without three 7-footers against Nets

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers were missing a trio of injured 7-footers when the Nets arrived Friday night at Moda Center, and that made the loss of Nets center DeAndre Jordan, who was out with a sprained left ankle, less damaging. Zach Collins and Pau Gasol both sat for the Blazers, along with Jusuf Nurkic, who still is rehabbing from the horrific compound fracture and torn knee ligaments that he suffered against the Nets on March 25 last season.

Kenny Atkinson was coy before the game when asked who might get Jordan’s minutes or if the Nets would go small by moving Taurean Prince from power forward to center at times. But when asked if Henry Ellenson might have an edge over rookie Nic Claxton because of his experience, Atkinson said that was a factor.

“We can go big, we can go small,” Atkinson said. “I think you’ll see combinations of both. We’ll do it by committee … (Ellenson’s experience) plays a little into it, and the fact he can stretch it. That’s definitely a possibility.”

The 6-10 Ellenson shot 44.7 percent from three-point range in the 19 NBA games he played last season. The fourth-year player out of Marquette is on a two-way deal with the Nets.

“He obviously gives us something we don’t have, a shooting five,” Atkinson said. “That can be a problem to cover in this league. Good passer. Good rebounds. Plays extremely hard.”

Working on turnovers

The Nets spent their two practice days working on how to cut down their turnovers by simulating takeaway actions and fouling. “Just put them under extreme pressure and try to do a better job,” Atkinson said. “We lead the league in travels. I’m not sure that’s fundamentals. I think the NBA’s calling travels at a higher rate. We have to adjust to that. We have to understand there’s more scrutiny. Sixteen travels, that’s a lot.” … Kevin Durant remained in Brooklyn to continue rehabbing his right Achilles tendon.