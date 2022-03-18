It was supposed to be a little easier than this: the season, the game. And maybe that was part of the problem Friday night.

It’s not that things completely disintegrated – the Nets were able to beat the lowly Trail Blazers, 128-123, at Barclays Center for their fifth win in six games, which is hardly a tragedy by any measure. It’s just that they made it so much harder than it could have been, and it’s partially because, at least for the first half, they didn’t come to play.

"I thought we wanted it easy," a stern Steve Nash said after the game. "We wanted to solve the puzzle with the snap of our fingers instead of playing it. Part of it is, defensively, we weren’t locked in, weren’t playing hard. But part of it is also offensively not going the extra mile, to play with pace, make our cuts, set good screens, move the ball, drive it, kick it, drive it again, touch the paint, spray it out. We wanted it easy and we wanted it quick."

But nothing is easy this year. The Nets, a team built for nothing but a championship, have been burdened by injury and uncertainty. And even against the 12th place Trail Blazers, the Nets faltered, and they faltered again, and, for a while, it looked as if they were going to stay down for good. But in what they hope is a blueprint for the postseason hopes, they delivered when it mattered the most.

Led by Kevin Durant, who scored 38 points in his 19th 30-plus point game of the season, the Nets overcame an 18-point third quarter deficit. They’re 37-34 and remain in eighth in the East with 11 to play.

Seth Curry scored 27 points and Goran Dragic had nine points and matched a season-high with 10 assists. Bruce Brown scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

"We weren’t focused on their actions and they were able to get loose," Durant said. "I just had to push the game a little bit better…I scored all right to start the game but I think everywhere else, I could be way better. I think my teammates feed off of me, my energy and how I’m approaching the game so I need to have better starts but I like how my teammates picked me up."

Durant, though, may have been a touch too modest. After trailing by 18 two minutes into the third, the Nets got to within 90-76 before Durant helped spearhead a 20-4 run – one that was capped by his pull-up three-pointer with 2:50 to go to give them the improbable 96-94 advantage, their first lead since the first quarter.

The two teams ended the third tied at 101 but the Nets scored the first 10 points of the fourth, punctuated by Seth Curry’s right-wing three with 7:57 left. The Trail Blazers got to within three with 18.9 seconds left, but Durant hit both his free throws to seal it.

The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers 39-26 in the third quarter, led by Durant, who scored 14 in the frame. Pivotally, they finally did some damage control – after committing nine first-half turnovers for 19 points, they gave up only four points on turnovers in the third. (They still ended up with 21 turnovers for 29 points.) The Trail Blazers (26-43), who have one of the worst offenses in the league, managed to put up a 75-62 lead at the break.

But though it maybe wasn’t as pretty as the Nets would have liked, it was welcome, given what they have ahead of them – seven of 11 games with teams in the playoff picture, including the Heat and Bucks, first and second in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, with the vaccine mandate still in effect, only three of those games will be with Irving. Meanwhile, Nash said before the game that Simmons, who has a strained back, is not even up to doing individual workouts yet.

"Every team that comes in here tries to kill us because we're the Nets," Brown said. "People who can't really make or shoot that much or like a terrible percentage come in and hit threes and play extremely well. So we're probably circled on a lot of people's schedule so we just have to come out and play hard every night."