Thanks to a postponement of their scheduled game Dec. 23 at Portland, the Nets were victimized by the NBA’s decision to make the game up by scheduling a rare coast-to-coast back-to-back game against the Trail Blazers Monday night at Moda Center.

One day after grabbing an overtime win at home over the Spurs, the Nets flew across the country for the chance to suffer a 114-108 loss in Portland.

They came in with an NBA-best 14-3 road record, but the Nets saw their five-game road winning streak snapped.

The Nets blew a nine-point third-quarter lead and went to the final period trailing by six. They cut their deficit to two points a couple of times but could not sustain any momentum. A basket by Day’Ron Sharpe cut the Nets’ deficit to 104-100 with 2:34 left, but the Blazers pushed it back to nine points and the Nets ran out of time.

KKevin Durant led the Nets (25-14) with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kyrie Irving added 22 points, Cam Thomas totaled 21 and Sharpe provided a nice lift with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Rookie Anfernee Simons paced the Trail Blazers (16-24) with 23 points and 11 assists, Robert Covington had 21 points, including 5-for-7 shooting from three-point range, and Ben McLemore added 20, including 5-for-8 three-point shooting. The Blazers made just 3 of 15 threes in the first half but hit 12 of 23 in the second half to key the turnaround.

Originally, coach Steve Nash said Durant and James Harden both would be available for the second game of the back-to-back set, but that changed during the afternoon before the game when the Nets announced that Harden had a hyperextended left knee that would keep him out against the Trail Blazers.

"We’re being overly cautious," Nash said of the reason for resting Harden. "It’s a heavy stretch of games, and we expect him to play Wednesday [in Chicago]."

Nash previously said everyone on the roster would make the trip, but he amended that to omit center LaMarcus Aldridge, who remained behind with right foot soreness and was not expected to join the Nets in Chicago. Of course, Irving rejoined the lineup after missing the previous two at home, where he is not eligible because he has not complied with the New York City vaccine mandate.

If anything, the Blazers were even more shorthanded than the Nets. They were missing four starters, including Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who were injured, and Larry Nance Jr. and Norman Powell, who were in health and safety protocols.

Despite Irving’s presence, the Nets once again started slowly in the opening quarter as they fell behind 33-26 and saw Nic Claxton pick up three quick fouls. The foul shot disparity was glaring in the period with the Trail Blazers getting to the line 17 times and making 15 compared to just 3 of 3 for the Nets.

In the second quarter, the Nets did a much better job at the defensive end, holding the Blazers to just 22 points in the period. The Nets went on an extended 27-14 run to end the period, including 11 points from Durant, to take a 62-55 halftime lead. Sharpe provided a critical lift off the bench at center with Claxton in foul trouble.

The Nets led by as much as nine points early in the third period, but they hit a cold shooting streak as the Blazers found their three-point touch, hitting five of their first nine third-quarter attempts, including one by Ben McLemore that tied the score at 74 with 3:51 left in the period. By the time the third period ended, the Blazers had made 8 of 15 threes to assume an 87-81 lead going to the final period.