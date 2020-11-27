The Nets filled the final vacancy on their 15-man roster of full NBA contracts when they announced on Friday morning that they have re-signed free agent guard Tyler Johnson. Newsday confirmed the deal is for the one-year veteran’s minimum.

Johnson joined the Nets just in time for the re-start to the 2019-20 season in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando. He played eight seeding games plus all four games in the Nets’ first-round playoff loss to the Raptors.

His combined statistics for all of those games included 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. But the skill that jumps off the page is Johnson’s 39.1% three-point shooting during that stretch. It is all the more impressive because Johnson slumped in the first five of those seeding games when he made only 20% from three (3 of 15), but then he turned it around over the final seven games to shoot 44.9% from three (22 of 49).

Johnson previously signed a restricted free agent offer sheet tendered by Nets general manager Sean Marks in June, 2016. The Heat matched the offer to retain Johnson but later traded the left-handed shooter to the Suns near the end of the 2018-19 season. The Suns surprisingly waived Johnson last February, which is why he was on the free agent market when the Nets needed to fill out their roster for the NBA re-start.

Johnson obviously played well enough to earn a full-time roster spot with the Nets, and his addition leaves them with an exceptionally well-stocked roster at the guard and wing spots.