Nets, WFAN extend broadcast agreement through 2020-21 season

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, second from right,

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, second from right, low fives Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The broadcast partnership between the Nets and WFAN will continue through the 2020-21 season. The club and Entercom, which owns WFAN, announced on Monday that they have reached a new multiyear agreement for the rights to air regular-season and postseason games as well as continuing pregame and postgame coverage for all Nets games broadcast by the station.

According to a release outlining the agreement, it includes custom content and dedicated Nets web pages at wfan.radio.com, broadcast of select games by WCBS Newsradio 880, the team’s ancillary broadcast outlet, and occasional live pregame shows from Barclays Center featuring WFAN on-air talent.

Chris Carrino currently serves as play-by-play voice of the Nets along with color analyst and former Wagner College basketball coach Tim Capstraw.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with WFAN, which continues to provide the Nets with a big voice in the nation’s largest market,” Mike Zavodsky, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. “WFAN has been a great radio partner since our relationship commenced in the 2004-05 season.”

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

