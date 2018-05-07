The broadcast partnership between the Nets and WFAN will continue through the 2020-21 season. The club and Entercom, which owns WFAN, announced on Monday that they have reached a new multiyear agreement for the rights to air regular-season and postseason games as well as continuing pregame and postgame coverage for all Nets games broadcast by the station.

According to a release outlining the agreement, it includes custom content and dedicated Nets web pages at wfan.radio.com, broadcast of select games by WCBS Newsradio 880, the team’s ancillary broadcast outlet, and occasional live pregame shows from Barclays Center featuring WFAN on-air talent.

Chris Carrino currently serves as play-by-play voice of the Nets along with color analyst and former Wagner College basketball coach Tim Capstraw.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with WFAN, which continues to provide the Nets with a big voice in the nation’s largest market,” Mike Zavodsky, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. “WFAN has been a great radio partner since our relationship commenced in the 2004-05 season.”