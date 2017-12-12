Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas wore Nets uniforms for the first time Tuesday night at Barclays Center, but the experience was exactly what they were used to in Philadelphia. Neither played.

At least, they got to watch an exciting game that wasn’t decided until the final minute. Allen Crabbe hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 43.8 seconds left and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fought for a key offensive rebound that led to a foul shot by Spencer Dinwiddie before the Wizards were called for a five-second violation with 8.8 seconds left, effectively handing a 103-98 victory to the Nets after Caris LeVert converted a pair of free throws.

The win was the third in four games for the Nets (11-15), who had seven players score in double figures. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds, LeVert had 16 points and eight assists, DeMarre Carroll totaled 15 points and eight rebounds, and Dinwiddie had 11 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. Bradley Beal’s 36 points topped a Wizards (14-13) team playing without John Wall (left knee soreness).

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson made it clear before the game that newcomers Okafor and Stauskas were unlikely participants in their first game with the Nets. “This isn’t CYO where you show up at 4 o’clock and you haven’t met your teammates and just throw them out there,” Atkinson said. “We have a ton of plays, a defensive system. We want to put both those guys in a position to succeed, a position to help the team.”

Atkinson said the idea is to integrate them as quickly as possible. They practiced on Monday and will practice again on Wednesday before the Nets play back-to-back games against the Knicks and Raptors on Thursday and Friday.

“I do think there’s a plan in place,” Atkinson said. “We want to put them in a good position to succeed and help our team and make sure when I call a play they know what the heck we’re doing and when I call defensive adjustments they know what they’re doing. There’s a natural process of them building. So it’s going to take a little bit.”

One thing Atkinson emphasized that doesn’t concern him is Okafor’s past difficulties with the 76ers on and off the court. “It’d be irresponsible of me to even try to judge what went on in Philly,” Atkinson said. “I know it’s a clean slate, clean page. What happened in Philly is in the past for me.”

Atkinson was pleased Okafor said he’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder and determined to prove himself. It’s a major question how the 6-11 low-post scorer will fit in an offense that spreads the floor, though.

“We do play through the post,” Atkinson said. “It’s part of our system, and maybe you’ll see us playing through there a little more with him. It’s my job to figure out how to integrate him best.”

Atkinson assured Okafor and Stauskas will get their opportunity soon enough. How it evolves from there is simple. “It’s got to be evident to their teammates and their coaches that they deserve the minutes,” Atkinson said. “As they play better, they’ll get more minutes.”