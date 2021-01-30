Nets' powerful offense makes up for poor defense

It might be a process for the Nets in terms of learning how to play with a lineup that includes superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but it’s a process that rapidly is picking up steam and generating momentum. Heading to Washington for a game against the sad-sack Wizards (3-12) Sunday night, the Nets (13-8) are coming off a road win over the Thunder in which they tied franchise records for most points in regulation (147) and most players scoring in double figures (9).

And that was without Durant who was rested as part of his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery more than 19 months ago. There was a picture from that game of Irving bear-hugging Harden from behind that was worth 1,000 words. The Nets’ happiness and sense of optimism is palpable even though Harden (left thigh contusion) is listed as questionable against the Wizards.

When Harden was asked how it felt to see everyone contribute to the powerful offensive display, he said, "Very, very great. We were active on both ends of the floor. Coach drew up a beautiful game plan, and we executed on both ends of the ball. We like to see carry-over, and these last few games we’ve been carrying over. We’ve been playing well, especially on the defensive end, and it’s showing."

Of course, the numbers on the defensive end do not support Harden’s contention. They are allowing 116.2 points per game, which ranks 26th, but their league-leading scoring average of 121.0 points per game has helped them win eight of their past 10 games, including four straight. Oddly, the Nets suffered a one-point home loss to the Wizards on Jan. 3, but Washington has lost seven of eight since then.

Despite the disparity in records, the guard matchup pitting Harden and Irving against Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook of the Wizards promises a potential shootout. But as Harden suggested, he and Irving quickly are adapting to each other’s playing style.

"Ky is special," Harden said after he had a 25-point triple-double against the Thunder and Irving contributed 25 points. "We’ve just got to find that balance of when to be aggressive and when to make plays. I think, even with our aggressiveness, we’re still playmakers. Over the course of the game, we did a really good job of getting our guys involved. So nothing really changes even when KD’s in the lineup as well."

First-year Nets coach Steve Nash repeatedly has emphasized the need to improve on defense and rebounding. But even though they gave up 125 points to the Thunder, they won by 22 because of the growth taking place on offense.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Offensively, I think our guys are starting to get a feel and rhythm for one another, how each other likes to play, where they want the ball, how they like to move, cut and play off each other," Nash said. "James is a master at leading that and manipulating the floor, and obviously, with Ky and Kevin’s scoring ability, it’s very potent at that end of the floor. So, we’ve got to continue to refine offensively to find that connectivity and then, defensively, the same thing. We can be solid down there."