Nets rally from first-half deficit, but lose to Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Nets wiped out an 18-point second-quarter deficit to gain the lead and put themselves in position to win in the final period. But after holding the Wizards scoring machine Bradley Beal to just 13 points in the first three quarters, they let him go off for 17 fourth-quarter points to lead them to a 110-106 victory over the Nets Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards naturally put the ball in Beal’s hands for the first four shots of the fourth quarter, and he shot them back into an 88-86 lead. From that point, the lead changed hands four more times and there were two ties before two Beal foul shots gave the Wizards a 95-94 lead with 4:41 left.

A 6-0 burst that included four points from Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Nets a 100-97 lead with 1:48 left. But Beal hit a tying three at the 1:36 mark, and after a three-point play by Nets center DeAndre Jordan, Beal drained another tying three at 1:02. After Dinwiddie made just one of two foul shots, the Wizards regained a 105-104 edge when Thomas Bryant made a pair with 29.0 seconds showing.

Dinwiddie made a driving layup with 24.2 seconds to go for a one-point lead, but then, Beal drew a double-team and fed a wide-open Jerome Robinson for a left-wing three that splashed cleanly for a 108-106 lead, leaving just 8.4 seconds. Dinwiddie tried a step-back three with 1.6 seconds left, but it came up short before Robinson added to more foul shots.

Caris LeVert led the Nets (26-31) with 34 points, Dinwiddie added 18 and Jordan had 16 points and 16 rebounds to help the Nets dominate the boards, 56-39. But Beal totaled 30 for the Wizards (21-36), who also got 17 from Rui Hachimura and 14 from Davis Bertans as their bench outscored the Nets’ reserves 47-30.

Beal was coming off back-to-back games of 53 and a career-high 55 points, so, containing him figured to be job No. 1 for the Nets. “I don’t think you can give him a steady diet [of the same coverage],” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “We have been more willing to experiment this season whether it’s with blitz or zone or bringing our big up in coverage. I feel more confident doing that with this group. We’ll definitely give them different looks tonight.”

The Nets came out misfiring and making silly turnovers that led to fast-break points for the Wizards, who quickly jumped out to a 31-17 first-quarter lead. It was a poor showing reminiscent of their loss two nights earlier to the Magic.

The Nets did a decent early job on Beal, who managed only 11 first-half points, but they let Hachimura get loose for 15 in the opening half and Bertans came off the bench to deliver another 11 as the Wizards pushed their lead as high as 18 points in the second period before settling for a 60-47 margin at halftime.

The Wizards’ bench outscored the Nets’ reserves 25-9 in the opening half, and they made 50 percent from three-point range (9 of 18) while holding the Nets to 31.6 percent (6 of 19). But the most obvious example of the Nets’ lack of focus was their 9-for-17 performance at the foul line.

Early in the third period, the Nets climbed back into the game with a 17-4 run that included five points each from LeVert and Joe Harris to cut their deficit to 69-68. The Wizards regained a seven-point cushion, but the Nets responded with a 14-7 run, including seven more points by LeVert, to take their first lead of the game at 84-81 on a three-pointer by Garrett Temple with 29.8 seconds left in the third quarter.