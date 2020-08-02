Nets mix it up to beat Wizards in second game of NBA restart

If the eighth-seeded Nets faced a must-win situation during the eight-game NBA restart, it was against the ninth-seeded Wizards for playoff position on Sunday afternoon at Disney World in Orlando.

Go-to guys Caris LeVert and Joe Harris answered the bell in the fourth quarter, combining for every point in a 16-4 run that sent the Nets on their way to a 118-110 victory.

The win left the Nets (31-35) with a seven-game lead over the Wizards (24-42) for the final playoff berth. If the Nets finish more than four games ahead of the Wizards, they can avoid a play-in series. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth over the final six games is a combination of four Nets wins or Wizards losses.

The Nets held a five-point lead early in the final period, but Thomas Bryant had four points in a 9-0 Wizards run to give them a 96-92 edge. Harris then connected on a pair of three-pointers to jumpstart a 18-6 Nets surge that included 10 points by LeVert for a 110-102 lead with 2:23 left.LeVert led the Nets with 34 points and added seven rebounds, Harris totaled 27 points and seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 15 rebounds. The Wizards got 30 points and 13 rebounds from Bryant and 22 points,10 rebounds and eight assists from Troy Brown.

Asked before the game about his starting lineup, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said, “Going forward there’s a chance we could have eight different starting lineups in eight games. We’re going to take this thing game by game and really play it that way as an eight-game tournament. So, we’ll see how each player feels after every game, assess the game. But really, we could have eight different lineups leading in to each of these eight games.”

Sure enough, Vaughn made a change when he replaced Chris Chiozza as the starter at point guard with Tyler Johnson. But Johnson struggled early as the Nets fell into an 11-2 hole while shooting 1-for-12 from the field.

A 14-4 run that included six points by LeVert allowed the Nets to regain a 16-15 lead and they would lead by a much as seven points in the second quarter as Chiozza came off the bench to provide the kind of spark he did back in March before the season paused for the pandemic, scoring nine first-half points with three assists. But the Wizards’ Bryant was hot in the second period, leading the Wizards with 18 first-half points as they forged a halftime tie at 54.

Neither team could get much separation in the third period, which ended with the Wizards holding a slim 85-83 lead. At that point, the Nets were shooting only 38.9% from the field, including just 7-for-28 from three-point range.