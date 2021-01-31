Nets stunned by late rally in loss to league-worst Wizards

Coach Steve Nash likes to say defense is not the Nets’ "forte." They reinforced his assessment yet again during a game in which they essentially traded baskets with the Wizards for 48 minutes Sunday night in Washington.

The NBA’s highest-scoring team paid for their inattention in stunning 149-146 loss to the Wizards, who had the worst record in the NBA.

The Nets had a nine-point lead early in the fourth period, but the Wizards came back to tie it at 141 on a Westbrook layup with 41.1 seconds left. The Nets regained what appeared to be a secure 146-141 lead with 12.3 second left, but Bradley Beal hit a deep three at the 8.1 mark and the Nets’ Joe Harris then threw away an inbounds pass, setting up the game-winning three by Westbrook with 4.3 seconds left.

The Nets, whose total points were one short of the franchise record in regulation that they tied on Friday in Oklahoma City, had a chance to win when Kyrie Irving threw a sharp inbounds pass to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot under the basket, but his point-blank layup attempt spun around the rim and fell off.

Kevin Durant topped the Nets (13-9) with 37 points, Joe Harris had 30, Irving scored 26, and Jeff Green had 23 off the bench. The Nets shot 56.8% from the field and 52.8% from three-point range, but it wasn’t good enough. Westbrook had 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards (4-12), and Beal added 37 points.

Harden was ruled out of the game with a left thigh contusion, but there also was an element of load management because he averaged 39.9 minutes per game since joining the Nets, who were completing the last game of a three-game trip.

"I don't think it's too severe," Nash said of Harden’s injury. "I think it's pretty manageable. It’s just a precautionary measure not to get it banged again and make it severe. I don't remember exactly when it happened. But hopefully, it's just this game."

Although he led the NBA in scoring the previous three seasons, Harden has focused on more of a playmaking role since joining the Nets. He is averaging 24.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 11.8 assists with them and recorded double-figures assists in seven of his eight games since the trade.

"It's a big hole to fill with all the things he does on the floor," Nash said of Harden’s absence. "But it's really important that we just keep doubling down on the way we play and trying to find that identity."

The Nets were hot early, making seven three-pointers in the opening period and leading by as much as 18 points. But the Wizards put together an extended 24-7 run that included 10 points from Westbrook to cut the Nets’ lead to a single point early in the second period.

After the Nets pushed their margin back to eight, the Wizards went on a 13-4 surge to take a 57-56 lead on a three-point play by Beal with 3:40 left in the opening half. If part of the Nets’ identity is paying scant attention to defense, they did that in the second period, trading baskets with the Wizards before taking a 71-65 halftime lead. At that point, Durant already had 21 points for the Nets who were 9 of 20 from three-point range in the first half compared to 3 of 19 for the Wizards.

The third period was nothing short of a shootout involving very little defense. The Nets outscored the Wizards 37-36 in the quarter to finish with a 108-101 lead through three periods. No typo. During that quarter, the Nets added six more threes to their total and were shooting 59.1% from the field overall at that stage of the game.