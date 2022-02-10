Depleted Nets drop 10th in a row, this time to reeling Wizards

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Nets traded away a superstar and lost a much-needed game on the same day.

Hours after making a blockbuster deal that sent the disgruntled James Harden to Philadelphia Thursday, the Nets extended their losing streak to 10 games, dropping a 113-112 decision to the Wizards.

The Nets had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Cam Thomas’ three-pointer was off the mark and Blake Griffin put it in for a two points, which accounted for the final margin.

The Nets (29-26) haven’t won a game since Jan 21 when they defeated the Spurso, 117-102, in San Antonio. As recently as Jan 22, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have now dropped to eighth place, meaning they are now in a play-in position.

The Wizards also should have been ripe for the picking. Not only did they enter the game having lost nine of their last 11. But they also were without key players having traded Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in two separate deals.

The game tipped off just a few hours after the Nets sent Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

Kyrie Irving, the only healthy remaining member of the Big 3 with Kevin Durant injured, led all scorers last night with 31 points and six assists. Cam Thomas added 27 points. Raul Neto led the Wizards with 21 points.