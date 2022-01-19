WASHINGTON – Once regarded as the favorite to win the NBA title, life has become a struggle for the Nets without injured MVP candidate Kevin Durant. Veteran LaMarcus Aldridge stepped into the breach to score the final six Nets points in a 119-118 victory over the Wizards Wednesday night at Capital One Arena, but they escaped only when two last-second shots by the home team missed.

The Nets led by 16 in the third period, but the Wizards cut that deficit to 104-103 at the 6:39 mark after a 14-2 run that included six points from Deni Avidja. The Nets regained an eight-point lead only to let it slide to 113-111 on a basket by Montrezl Harrell with 3:19 to go. When Kyle Kuzma hit a corner three with 36.2 seconds left, the Nets’ lead was down to 119-118.

Kyrie Irving and James Harden both failed to convert at the offensive end to give the Wizards one more chance. But three-pointers by Kuzma and former Net Spencer Dinwiddie missed just before the buzzer.

Irving had his finest outing of the five games he has played in his return to action, leading the Nets (28-16) with 30 point, shooting13-for-23. Aldridge totaled 27 points, shooting t 11-for-15, and Harden added 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. The Wizards (23-22) were led by 23 points from Bradley Beal and Kuzma had 16.

Considering the Nets know they must survive for at least a month without the injured Durant, it seemed vital for them to make the most of their current stretch in which they play nine of 11 games on the road, where they have the services of Irving, who is not eligible for games in New York and Toronto because he has not complied with the vaccine mandates in those cities. But the Nets were coming off a loss in Cleveland to begin their current four-game road trip.

"Now, with Ky playing on the road, trying to incorporate him, get him back to himself, navigating all those things, some of it is just out of our hands," coach Steve Nash said. "Hopefully, we can move this thing forward so when those guys do come back in, we’re in a better position and they move into a group that’s moving at a higher efficiency."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Asked if Irving might be putting pressure on himself to deliver at a higher rate in Durant’s absence, Nash said, "No, I don’t think so. I think Ky is really trying to fit into the group, trying to get his rhythm back."

Against the Wizards, Nash went with the same small starting lineup he used in Cleveland, including three guards in Irving, Harden and Patty Mills along with rookies Kessler Edwards at forward and Day’Ron Sharpe at center. But Sharpe got in early foul trouble, which created an opportunity for Aldridge to get extended playing time off the bench.

Aldridge delivered big-time with 19 first-half points with 8-of-9 shooting, and he had plenty of help from Irving, who totaled 22 first-half points and shot 9-for-12. Harden added 13.

The Nets led by 14 points in the second period after a 25-13 run that included 22 points from Irving, Harden and Aldridge. They eventually built a 74-62 halftime lead that marked the most points they have scored in any half this season. At the break, the Nets were shooting an incredible 63% from the field (29-of-46).

In the third quarter, Sharpe made up for his poor first half, scoring eight of the Nets’ first 11 points as they pushed their lead to 85-69. The Wizards responded with a 12-5 surge to cut their deficit to 90-81 before the Nets nudged it up to 97-86 going to the fourth quarter.