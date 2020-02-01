WASHINGTON — One night after a superhuman 54-point performance, Nets star Kyrie Irving showed his mortality with a season-low 11-point night in which he suffered a sprained right knee with the Nets holding a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. On this night, the superstar-in-residence was the Wizards’ own Bradley Beal, whose 15 fourth-quarter points led them to a 113-107 victory over the Nets Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

After watching an eight-point third-quarter lead dwindle to three by the end of the period, Spencer Dinwiddie switched into an aggressive mode to open the fourth quarter, scoring the first 10 points of a 12-6 surge that pushed the Nets’ lead to 96-87 with 8:49 left. But Beal scored nine points in an 11-2 Wizards run to tie the score at 1:01 on his three-point play with 5:17 remaining.

The Wizards pushed a nose in front at 107-106 when Beal made the first of two foul shots at 2:13, missed the second but then added a layup at the 1:36 mark for a 109-106 lead.

Beal topped the Wizards (17-31) with 34 points, and Thomas Bryant added 17 plus 10 rebounds. Dinwiddie led the Nets (21-27) with 26 points, and Joe Harris added 22, including 6-for-11 three-point shooting.

The Nets were coming off a game in which Irving’s 54 points came on 19-for-23 shooting and could not have been more efficient in a win over the Bulls. Reflecting on that outstanding effort before facing the Wizards, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said, “What kind of goes unnoticed is, when he checked in the game in the fourth quarter, that game was in the balance . . . It was a ‘winning 54.’ Doing it efficiently, doing it the right way. Obviously, we’re a much better offensive team with him on the floor. It’s no big mystery.”

At the same time, Atkinson admitted the Nets’ defense regressed in the previous two games, allowing an average of 116.5 points even though it was in two wins. They were facing a Wizards team that has been hurt by a raft of injuries, but they still have Beal, who somehow was left off the All-Star team while averaging 28.7 points. In his previous six games, Beal averaged 37.3 points.

“It’s just shocking how well he’s playing,” Atkinson said of Beal. “First thing is we’ve got to keep him off the free-throw line. He’s averaging 13 free throws over the last seven games. You can’t give him free points. So, we’ve got to be disciplined on defense. Make it as tough as we can. We’re going to throw different looks at him. It can’t be a steady diet of one thing. No one recently has found a solution to slow him down. We’ve got to try.”

Considering how hot he had been, the Nets did a decent job on Beal in the first half. He scored 14 points but only got four foul shots. The Nets led by 12 points after a 15-2 run, including eight points from Temple, gave them a 41-29 lead early in the second period.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After a scoreless first period, Irving finally got untracked with nine points in the second quarter. The Nets were up by 10 points late but missed their final six shots and committed a turnover as the Wizards cut their deficit to 61-59 at halftime. That eventually turned into a 15-1 Wizards run as they took a 66-62 lead as the Nets missed their first five shots of the third quarter and committed another turnover.

The Nets came back to tie the score at 71 and then went on a 12-4 surge, including five points from Dinwiddie, for an 83-75 late in the third quarter. But that difference once again shrank to three points heading to the fourth quarter.