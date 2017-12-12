TODAY'S PAPER
Nets vs. Wizards

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Nets host the Wizards as Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas make their Brooklyn debuts Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert puts up a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert puts up a shot defended by Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor, left, guard Nik
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor, left, guard Nik Stauskas, center, and guard D'Angelo Russell sit on the bench in an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor, left, and guard
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots for three
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots for three points past Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert drives the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert drives the ball against the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives to the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets players including center Jahlil Okafor, guard
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets players including center Jahlil Okafor, guard Nik Stauskas and guard D'Angelo Russell react after guard Joe Harris sinks a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris shoots for three
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris shoots for three points against the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets players including center Jahlil Okafor, guard
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor, left, and guard
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball past Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots for three
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert drives the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor, left, and guard
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll puts up a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll puts up a shot past Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie looks to pass
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie looks to pass the ball aWashington Wizards in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris shoots for a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris shoots for a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor warms up before
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas looks on before
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas looks on before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

