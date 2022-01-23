MINNEAPOLIS – Center Nic Claxton missed his seventh straight game with left hamstring tightness when the Nets faced the Timberwolves Sunday night at Target Center. The injury occurred just when he appeared to be taking off as a starter.

Claxton is averaging 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and has made an impact at both ends because of his length, quickness and ability to defend on the perimeter.

"It’s definitely frustrating," Claxton said after shootaround Sunday morning. "But it’s part of the game, part of the journey. I can’t be too down on myself. I’ve been worse than this with injuries. I’ll be back, and I’ll be able to get into a groove with things pretty fast."

Claxton said he feels great but still is a "few steps from playing." The Nets have a home back-to-back against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Nuggets on Wednesday. It’s doubtful he would play in both games, but there certainly is a chance he might return against the Nuggets and be able to move forward on the five-game West Coast trip that follows.

"It’s a hamstring injury," Claxton said. "You want to take your time with hamstring injuries … It’s something I dealt with my rookie year as well. It’s nothing major, but I want to take my time and be through with it. I was hoping to be back on this trip, but I just have to listen to my body."

Harris doing light shooting drills

Nets coach Steve Nash said Joe Harris has been doing light shooting drills as he recovers from left ankle surgery, but when asked if he might remain out through the mid-February All-Star break, Nash said, "That’s a good question. I think there’s been some irritation. He’s been doing kind of a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process that has been tricky and he’s just going to keep working at it. But he is improving."