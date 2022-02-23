TODAY'S PAPER
Kyrie Irving inches closer toward full-time player for Nets as NYC Mayor Eric Adams hopes to lift mandate soon

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving shouts instructions to

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving shouts instructions to teammates during the first half against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By Barbara Barker
It’s looking more and more like Kyrie Irving will become a full-time player for the Nets before the end of the regular season.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning that he "can’t wait" to adjust the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor spaces, including arenas, and suggested a phase-out could arrive "in the next few weeks."

Irving, who is not vaccinated, cannot play at Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden or in Toronto. The Nets, who are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, would love to get their All-Star guard back for as many of their remaining 23 games as possible.

Right now, Irving is only eligible to play in eight of those games as the team has a home-heavy schedule and also plays at Toronto and at the Knicks.

"It’s great. Obviously, it’d be great for us to have Kyrie available for all our games," Nets coach Steve Nash said after being informed of the mayor’s comments after practice on Wednesday. "Having said that, who knows? It’s not really in our control, so we leave it up to the mayor and wait patiently."

The Nets declined to make Irving available after practice or ask him what he thought of the mayor’s comments. Irving did say he was optimistic things would change earlier in the week.

Barbara Barker, Newsday sports columnist and features writer.

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

