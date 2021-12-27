The Nets had no idea how valuable Patty Mills would be when they signed him as a free agent last summer. But the Australian national icon has become a hero in Brooklyn as well.

Mills scored 34 points in the Nets’ Christmas Day win over the Lakers in Los Angeles and converted 8 of 13 three-point shots, which was a record for made threes on Christmas Day. That performance underlined his value going into the final game of the Nets’ road trip against the Clippers Monday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"Patty’s added so much to our team," Nets coach Steve Nash said after beating the Lakers. "Obviously, we don’t win tonight without him, but so many nights this year, whether it’s scoring, whether it’s just mature IQ, experience, those things you see on the floor, but it’s just the way he approaches the game: his spirit, his mentality. He’s added so much to our group, our culture, just by the person he is, by how pure his motives are and how much he wants to win as a group and for his teammates. He’s been unbelievable, not just on the floor, but off the floor as well."

Nash obviously loves Mills, but so do his teammates. Mills is averaging a career-best 14.3 points per game and nailing a career-best 44.0% of his three-point shots. What’s not to love?

James Harden said Mills is playing the best basketball of his career after assuming a larger role with the Nets than he had in his 10 previous seasons with the Spurs.

"Obviously, people know how many big shots Patty hit when he was in San Antonio consistently, but he has a much bigger role on this team just because we’ve been having all the injuries and dealing with guys being out of the lineup and whatnot," Harden said. "But he’s just been consistent obviously with his shot . . . He’s doing a better job of just being a playmaker, putting the ball on the floor and getting into the paint. He’s finishing and making plays. He’s more confident."

Following the win over the Lakers, Mills was asked if this is the best he has played in his career. "Yeah it could be," Mills said. "I think maybe in the NBA. I think production-wise, playing for my country [Australia] is probably where I tend to play the best as well, but to answer your question, yeah possibly. But a lot of factors go into that I think. But like I said, I’m just having a lot of fun playing with this team and playing with these guys and that’s definitely coming into play as well, so yeah, possibly."

Following the win over the Lakers, it was suggested to Mills that the Nets actually might have gotten a break when an NBA-high 13 players went into NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Mills and Harden, in particular, were carrying a heavy load in terms of minutes played.

"Oh yeah, of course mate," Mills said. "I think you’re spot-on. I think the silver lining is the week’s rest that we had. Although it was cold and empty and lonely shooting at the Barclays Arena, but I think getting the rest was good, and I think maybe for everyone else too. So we just understand where we’re trying to be at the end of the season. I know we keep saying that, but that’s what we keep talking about. And these games are important here and now and we figure it out as we go. But especially me and understanding it’s like the mind is on where we’re trying to get to. So it’s important times definitely."