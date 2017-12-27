NEW ORLEANS — One of the brightest spots in the Nets’ loss to the Spurs on Tuesday night in San Antonio was rookie center Jarrett Allen, who scored 12 points and had nine rebounds while playing just down the road from his family home in Austin, where he attended the University of Texas.

But as tough as it might have been to go against veteran Spurs big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, Allen faced a more physical challenge Wednesday night against 6-11 DeMarcus Cousins and 6-10 Antonio Davis, who were averaging a combined 51.0 points and 22.5 rebounds for the Pelicans.

“I’ve just got to bring the same energy,” Allen said after the Spurs game. “I know it’s going to be a back-to-back, it’s going to be tough. But I think we can do it.”

Allen gave himself a passing grade for his first outing against the Spurs’ big men. “It was a good experience playing against a championship-contending team,” Allen said. “You’ve got to bring everything that you have. Everybody on their team is ready to make a play, so you have to be prepared to defend it.”

Of course, Aldridge preceded Allen by several years at Texas, so there was a degree of local interest in that matchup. “It was a good challenge for me to go against one of those All-Star bigs,” Allen said with a smile. “I think I did pretty well.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson agreed although Aldridge finished with a team-high 21 points. Before the Spurs game, Atkinson said he wanted to see more energy from the rookie in terms of going after every rebound in his area and added that he needed to raise his 4.1 rebounding average.

Atkinson liked what he saw against the Spurs, saying, “Excellent. He played great. That’s the energy we talked about. We need more rebounds from him, we need more activity. He was around the rim all night. He got two offensive fouls on screens. I don’t care. I want him to keep screening and hitting people. I’m really happy with him. Plus, he was here in Texas, so it’s pretty cool.”

Allen said Atkinson never really sat him down to talk about playing with greater energy, but he got the message in a subliminal way. “That’s been my mentality,” Allen said. “I’ve tried to be more of an energy man recently. I figured if I do that more, I could play more.”

Allen and all of the Nets’ big men had their work cut out for them against Cousins and Davis. Knowing the Nets play a smaller lineup with 6-7 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starting at power forward and the 6-10 Allen and 6-7 Quincy Acy sometimes playing the five behind 7-foot starting center Tyler Zeller, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry acknowledged his big men would attack the rim even more.

“We’ll try to take advantage of that,” Gentry said of the smaller lineup. “They’re very good at swarming the basketball. We have to be good at picking our spots and moving the basketball to get good shots because of the double teams.”

Atkinson worried about the difficulty of guarding the 270-pound Cousins and 253-pound Davis, both of whom shoot better than 35 percent from three-point range and also drive powerfully to the rim against defensive closeouts as well as in the pick-and-roll. The Nets coach compared Cousins to the Sixers’ Joel Embiid, which is high praise these days.

“We’ve got to protect the paint,” Atkinson said. “They’re top three in points in the paint, restricted area. We’re going to have to do it as a group. We [need] ‘digs’ from our guards getting in there to help. We can’t leave Rondae and Tyler and Jarrett on an island. So tough task.”