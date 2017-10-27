Mikhail Prokhorov reportedly is giving up a large stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, citing league sources, Prokhorov has reached an agreement in principle to sell a 49 percent minority stake in the franchise to Joseph Tsai, an executive and co-founder of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. The report said the deal also includes an option for Tsai to acquire a controlling interest in several years.

The report said Prokhorov will remain principal and operating owner of the team for four years. Prokhorov could then sell his majority stake when Tsai’s option is triggered, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s report said Tsai will not oversee any basketball or business operations while he is a minority owner. The report said Prokhorov and his management group will continue to oversee operations until he sells his majority stake.

ESPN reported that the purchase price will be based on a $2.3 billion valuation of the franchise and the deal does not include any stake in Barclays Center, which Prokhorov owns.

Earlier this year, Prokhorov told Russian media he was in the process of selling 49 percent of the franchise. Prokhorov took an 80 percent stake in the then-New Jersey Nets in 2010, moved the team to Brooklyn in 2012, and took full ownership in 2015.

According to ESPN, Tsai was born in Taiwan, but played lacrosse and football at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. Tsai is a graduate of Yale University.