TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

Nets' Rodions Kurucs arrested for allegedly choking woman in his apartment

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs drives to the basket

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs drives to the basket after stealing the ball against the Detroit Pistons during a game at Barclays Center on March 11, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking a woman during an altercation in his Brooklyn apartment in June, an NYPD spokesman confirmed.

“After learning of the allegations against Rodions Kurucs, we notified and are assisting the League Office as they begin the process of gathering more information,” the Nets said in a statement. “The Nets organization takes allegations of this nature with extreme seriousness. While the investigation is underway and as we continue to learn more, we will refrain from commenting further.”

Kurucs, 21, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Police said the woman, who is 32, reported the incident on Aug. 27.

The 6-9 Latvian appeared in 63 games, including 46 starts, during the regular season as a rookie, averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. He also appeared in four playoff games, including three starts, averaging 6.3 points and five rebounds.

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz walks off the Epic bullpen meltdown sinks Mets in loss to Nats
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz, right, walks off Lennon: Bullpen collapse stuns Mets into silence
Liberty center Tina Charles shoots as Minnesota Lynx Liberty fall to Mystics for fifth straight loss
An artist's rendering of the Islanders' planned Belmont Village seeks Cuomo meeting over Belmont project
James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees James Paxton brilliant as Yankees rout Rangers
Mets second baseman Robinson Cano participates in batting Lennon: Why Mets won't run Cano into lineup right away
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search