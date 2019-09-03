Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking a woman during an altercation in his Brooklyn apartment in June, an NYPD spokesman confirmed.

“After learning of the allegations against Rodions Kurucs, we notified and are assisting the League Office as they begin the process of gathering more information,” the Nets said in a statement. “The Nets organization takes allegations of this nature with extreme seriousness. While the investigation is underway and as we continue to learn more, we will refrain from commenting further.”

Kurucs, 21, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Police said the woman, who is 32, reported the incident on Aug. 27.

The 6-9 Latvian appeared in 63 games, including 46 starts, during the regular season as a rookie, averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. He also appeared in four playoff games, including three starts, averaging 6.3 points and five rebounds.