TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Former Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson brings utility player skills to Raptors

Nets' Caris LeVert drives against Toronto Raptors' Rondae

Nets' Caris LeVert drives against Toronto Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the second quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin C. Cox

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

The depleted Nets roster went into Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the defending NBA champion Raptors with only a few players who played major roles in their 4-1 first-round loss to the 76ers last year. Unfortunately for the Nets, one of those guys — Ronda Hollis-Jefferson — now is playing what coach Nick Nurse described as a “utility guy” role off the bench for the champs.

“I really wasn’t sure when we got him where he would fit in,” Nurse said. “He’s really not a perimeter shooter . . . but he’s just done a great job kind of maximizing that utility role. He makes a lot of hustle plays, gets a lot of extra possessions for us, and just because he can’t shoot doesn’t mean he can’t score. He’s got a nice game around the basket, a little low-post game, and he can pass out of there.

“He’s come a long way, and he’s a factor. He’s in the rotation, and we’re going to need him because he does bring a defensive element to his matchup.

The description sounds exactly like the heart-and-soul player Nets fans knew. Hollis-Jefferson doesn’t play the major role he did with the Nets, but he has earned 18.7 minutes per game while averaging 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds during the regular season. He had six points and two rebounds in the Raptors’ 134-110 Game 1 victory on Monday and provided a defensive spark in the second period.

“It’s definitely been an experience,” Hollis-Jefferson said before the series opened. “I’ve always been someone who had to work hard and had to earn his keep. So, when I came here and had to work my way to earn minutes and get into the position that I’m in, I knew it wouldn’t be a cakewalk.”

Hollis-Jefferson said he remains in touch with Caris LeVert and Nets security chief Fred Holloway, and he likes what he has seen from them in the bubble. “They’re playing free, getting after it,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “Caris is orchestrating the offense and doing his thing. Joe [Harris] is shooting the ball pretty well. I’m proud of those guys.”

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets moves Nets rally but run out of gas in Game 1 loss to Raptors
Mets rightfielder Michael Conforto returns to the dugout After slow start, Mets hoping to turn things around again
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton returns to the Popper: Giancarlo Stanton feels your pain, Yankees fans
Mets manager Luis Rojas walks to the dugout Rojas says Peterson, deGrom to make next starts; Matz's status unclear
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees looks on during Yankees' Stanton being dogged by label of injury prone
Graham Gano, then with the Panthers, follows through Giants expected to sign kicker Gano after releasing Catanzaro
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search