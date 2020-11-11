Former Knicks assistant coach Royal Ivey has been added to the Nets’ coaching staff under new head coach Steve Nash, the club announced on Wednesday.

Ivey is a Harlem native who attended Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens before going to college at Texas and eventually playing in the NBA with the Hawks, Bucks, 76ers and Thunder.

Ivey served as an assistant with the Thunder from 2016-18 and then joined the Knicks for the past two seasons under former coach David Fizdale.

Ivey has a relationship with Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who also played for Texas and is godfather to Ivey’s daughter, Lyric Ella. Ivey and Durant were teammates with the Thunder.