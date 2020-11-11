TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Former Knicks assistant Royal Ivey joins Nets coaching staff

Royal Ivey, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder,

Royal Ivey, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, warms up on May 16, 2012 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Credit: Getty Images/Brett Deering

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Former Knicks assistant coach Royal Ivey has been added to the Nets’ coaching staff under new head coach Steve Nash, the club announced on Wednesday.

Ivey is a Harlem native who attended Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens before going to college at Texas and eventually playing in the NBA with the Hawks, Bucks, 76ers and Thunder.

Ivey served as an assistant with the Thunder from 2016-18 and then joined the Knicks for the past two seasons under former coach David Fizdale.

Ivey has a relationship with Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who also played for Texas and is godfather to Ivey’s daughter, Lyric Ella. Ivey and Durant were teammates with the Thunder.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Corey Ballentine of the Giants looks on against Jets claim former Giants DB Corey Ballentine off waivers
Junior forward Isaac Kante averaged 11.4 points and Hofstra named CAA favorites in men's basketball preseason poll
Giants' Daniel Jones passes for a touchdown during Giant strides have been taken since 1-point loss to Eagles
Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks Judge goes on offensive defending Jones' aggressiveness
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman looks LI's Stroman returning to Mets after accepting qualifying offer
Knicks players and coaches huddle during training camp Knicks close facility after three positive COVID-19 tests
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search