LAS VEGAS — “Strategic” is the operative word for Nets general manager Sean Marks when it comes to describing the moves he has yet left to make before training camp begins. One of the most intriguing areas Marks must address — and a lightning rod for debate by fans on social media — is how to address the apparent glut of players at point guard.

Most of the speculation centers around veteran Jeremy Lin, who is entering the final year of his contract at $12.5 million after playing just 37 games the past two seasons, including only the opener last season when he suffered a ruptured patella tendon. Besides Lin, D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead all have the ability to play some point guard. They also can play off the ball, but Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris both need playing time at two-guard.

Is there a chance Marks makes a move in the preseason to thin the ranks at point guard for the right return? “Not necessarily,” Marks said on Friday at Summer League. “As we’ve seen before, it’s been handy to have a couple of extra point guards.

“There’s absolutely no need for us to rush to do any particular deals to solve the so-called glut at point guard or whether it’s to get a shooting four or whatever it may be. This is just — how do we strategically build this thing and hopefully not affect the long-term?”

Marks said Lin has been cleared for contact workouts with the Nets. “He’s already started,” Marks said. “He’s working out. He’s feeling some contact now.”

At the end of last season, Marks stressed no one should count out Lin, who was the first major free agent signing by the Nets two years ago after Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson took over. It hasn’t worked out because of the injuries, and a year ago, the Nets acquired Russell, who figures to be a long-term cornerstone.

Asked if he could project that Lin will start the season with the Nets, Marks said, “If you look at the team now, that’s what we’ve got and that’s what we’re planning on. Anything can happen. All I know is Jeremy’s rehab is progressing really well and our expectations are that he will be good to go and on the court 100 percent by training camp.”

Of course, there still are roster vacancies to be filled and no way of telling yet exactly how Marks will get there. Denver is thin at guard and is trying to clear the $13.8 million expiring contract of Kenneth Faried to avoid paying luxury tax. If the Nuggets include a first-round draft pick, the Nets might take it. Lin’s contract prevents him from being part of a deal like that, but Dinwiddie at $1.6 million would fit.

No doubt, Marks still is in the market for a power forward with three-point range. He has made offers for restricted free agents the past three summers and might do so again if there is an opportunity to pry Davis Bertans from the Spurs or if he wants to take a chance on the Bucks’ Jabari Parker coming off his second knee surgery.

After buying out Dwight Howard’s contract Friday, for a reported savings of $5 million, the Nets are estimated by ESPN’s Bobby Marks to have about $10.5 million remaining cap space for a major deal, or Marks could do something short-term with the dwindling supply of unrestricted big men and an eye toward preserving as much as $70 million in cap room for 2019.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Marks said. “We’re constantly weighing our options. We’re going to be strategic and see how it comes. The longer the process is drawn out going into July, there probably will be better deals out there.”