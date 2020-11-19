After a week of wheeling and dealing by Nets general manager Sean Marks, who made several moves in tandem with the Pistons and Clippers before and during Wednesday’s NBA Draft, legal teams for all three organizations spent Thursday dotting i’s and crossing t’s before everything could become official. An NBA source told Newsday that all of the moves will be combined into one overarching trade that will be announced Friday.

Marks is expected to discuss his roster moves after the deal becomes official.

The wheels were set in motion on Monday when Marks acquired guard Bruce Brown from the Pistons in exchange for swingman Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick via the Raptors.

On draft night, Marks selected Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with the No. 19 pick, which he then sent to the Pistons, who traded Luke Kennard to the Clippers. The Clippers sent sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Nets and Rodney McGruder to the Pistons.

In the second round, Marks selected junior college guard Jay Scrubb with the No. 55 pick and shipped him to the Clippers, who used the No. 57 pick to take Mississippi State forward/center Reggie Perry for the Nets.

It was complicated, but the Nets ultimately get a pair of two-year veteran guards in Shamet and Brown along with Perry, who was co-SEC player of the year after averaging 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds as a sophomore.

The addition of Shamet and Brown suggests the Nets might be stockpiling assets to go after a trade for Rockets superstar James Harden, who is trying to force his way to the Nets to form a "big three" combination with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Guards Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie, center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince are core players who could be packaged in a deal for Harden along with a raft of draft picks.

However, an NBA source cautioned that there is no framework in place for a deal between the Nets and Rockets involving Harden.

Marks made another move on Thursday when the Nets declined their team option on guard Garrett Temple, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 10-year veteran averaged a career-high 10.3 points in his only season with the Nets and was a locker-room leader.

The Nets would have owed Temple $5 million, and that is money they can put toward an offer to swingman Joe Harris, their own free agent, when the market opens Friday for free-agent negotiations. Signings can begin Sunday, and multiple reports have indicated that Harris might attract a three-year deal averaging about $18 million per season.

The Nets also are believed to be interested in pursuing Raptors free-agent forward Serge Ibaka, a close friend of Durant’s who would fulfill their need for a stretch power forward and also could serve as a small-ball center. But Ibaka, who made $23 million last season, would have to settle for the mid-level taxpayer exception from the Nets because they will be over the salary cap. Such a deal would start at $5.7 million and be worth $18 million over three years, and Ibaka can get more elsewhere.