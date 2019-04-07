INDIANAPOLIS — The impossible journey that began when general manager Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson agreed to tackle the monumental rebuilding project the Nets faced in Brooklyn reached their playoff destination far sooner than anyone would have dared predict at that time.

The Nets completed a road back-to-back sweep with a 108-96 victory over the Pacers Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They were assured of at least the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and could move up to sixth with one more loss by the Magic, who played later Sunday night in Boston.

There was no raucous celebration by the Nets, just handshakes and shoulder bumps for a job well done.

The Nets’ lead reached a high of 15 points at the outset of the fourth quarter, and that was where their countdown to the playoffs began. The Nets put together an 11-5 surge that included eight points from Spencer Dinwiddie to take a 95-78 that was their biggest to that point.

The Pacers cut their deficit to 10, but a three-point play by D’Angelo Russell triggered an 8-2 Nets burst for a 103-87 lead with 3:10 left to put the game out of reach.

Russell led the Nets (41-40) with 20 points, and they got 19 from Joe Harris, 18 from Caris LeVert and 12 each from Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen. The Nets finished with a whopping 52-33 rebounding advantage that showed they meant business. The Pacers (47-34) got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis and 16 points from former Net Thaddeus Young.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Miami suffered an overtime loss at Toronto to drop to 38-42 and give the Nets a chance to clinch a playoff berth with one win. By halftime, the Pistons also had lost at home to the Hornets, meaning the Nets were in position to assure themselves of at least the seventh seed with a win.

Atkinson claimed he wasn’t scoreboard-watching and had no idea the Nets could clinch with a win. Describing his approach to the game, Atkinson said, “I’m going to tell the guys to forget about other scores, other teams, seeding. I don’t want to hear any of that.”

At the same time, with opportunity knocking, Atkinson said he hoped his players would seize it. “Embrace it,” Atkinson said. “I don’t think it’s nerves. I don’t think it’s anxiety. I think it’s what we’re all here for. So, great opportunity to close this thing out. I think our guys will be ready.”

The Nets certainly came out of the gate fast, jumping to an early 9-0 lead as Russell assisted on three baskets with lobs to the rim and also hit a three-pointer himself. The Pacers came back to push in front during the first quarter, but it ended with the Nets holding a 31-25 lead.

Midway through the second period, Joe Harris hit a trio of three-pointers in an 11-0 spurt to give the Nets their biggest lead to that point at 48-36. The Pacers cut that margin to 52-44 at halftime, but Harris reached the break with 18 points as if inspired by his alma mater Virginia reaching Monday night’s NCAA championship game.

Although the Nets shot poorly from the field in the first half, they held a whopping 37-17 rebounding advantage against a Pacers team known for its physical play. Atkinson had been calling for his team to play with more physicality at both ends, and that stat suggested they answered the bell.

Russell asserted himself early in the third period as the Nets pushed their lead to 66-56. The Pacers couldn’t get closer than six points and lost center Myles Turner, who sat down with a sore ankle. When the Nets scored the final seven points of the third quarter, they took their biggest lead at 82-69 to the final period in search of the playoffs.