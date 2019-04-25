TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets GM Sean Marks addresses his fine, suspension

"I think it's about standing up for your team," he said, "and standing up for what you believe in and sending a message at what I deem to be the right time."

Nets general manager Sean Marks talks about the

Nets general manager Sean Marks talks about the aftermath of the playoffs with the 76ers at the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn on Thursday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Following the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the 76ers in their first-round playoff series, general manager Sean Marks walked into the officiating crew’s dressing room to take issue with some of their calls. One of those was a flagrant 1 foul on Sixers center Joel Embiid after he decked Nets center Jarrett Allen for the second time in the series and a non-call in the final seconds of a foul by Tobias Harris on Allen that would have sent him to the foul line with a chance to tie.

Marks was fined $35,000 and suspended for Game 5. He addressed the incident when he spoke to reporters Thursday.

“Obviously, I don’t condone breaking league rules, and I’ve apologized to the powers that be,” Marks said. “I think it’s about standing up for your team and standing up for what you believe in and sending a message at what I deem to be the right time.”

Marks declined further comment, but part of his intent might have been to send a message to prospective free agents.

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney stops a scoring chance Herrmann: Isles-'Canes personifies year of underdog
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson looks on against the Robinson a highlight in Knicks' dismal season
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right participates in the NFL Draft Round 1 live results
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson talks about the Nets' biggest concern: Get help with rebounding
Nets General Manager Sean Marks (PICTURED) and Head Nets GM Marks: 'People are going to want to play here'
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky arrives with team mascot Co-owner Ledecky loves fans' passion for Islanders