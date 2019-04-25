Following the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the 76ers in their first-round playoff series, general manager Sean Marks walked into the officiating crew’s dressing room to take issue with some of their calls. One of those was a flagrant 1 foul on Sixers center Joel Embiid after he decked Nets center Jarrett Allen for the second time in the series and a non-call in the final seconds of a foul by Tobias Harris on Allen that would have sent him to the foul line with a chance to tie.

Marks was fined $35,000 and suspended for Game 5. He addressed the incident when he spoke to reporters Thursday.

“Obviously, I don’t condone breaking league rules, and I’ve apologized to the powers that be,” Marks said. “I think it’s about standing up for your team and standing up for what you believe in and sending a message at what I deem to be the right time.”

Marks declined further comment, but part of his intent might have been to send a message to prospective free agents.