Nets general manager Sean Marks is in trouble with the NBA after the league says he entered the officials' locker room following Game 4 on Saturday.

Marks was suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for "entering the Referee Locker Room postgame," according to an announcement by Byron Spruell, president of league operations.

According to the news release, the incident occurred after the Nets fell to the 76ers in Game 4 at Barclays Center. Marks' suspension will be served when the Nets face the 76ers in Game 5 on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Nets trail the 76ers in the best-of-seven series, 3-1.