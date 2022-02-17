Seth Curry’s name might not have been the marquee one when the Nets dealt away James Harden ahead of the trade deadline, but his short time with Brooklyn has been impactful and, the Nets hope, a portend of what he can bring when the team is fully healthy.

Curry, who averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists with the 76ers, entered Thursday’s game against the Wizards having put together two strong efforts – scoring 23 points on Monday and propelling the Nets to a win against the Kings, and adding 20 points against the Knicks on Wednesday. His shooting has also provided some insurance in light of Joe Harris’ indefinite recovery from ankle surgery. Steve Nash wouldn’t rule out the idea that Harris could need another surgery, but also said on Thursday it was possible Harris get some on-court work after the All-Star break.

"I think in our league today it's so important to have shooters who can space the floor [and] having him to do so for Kevin [Durant], Ky [Kyrie Irving] and Ben [Simmons] is really important," Nash said of Curry. "It gives us depth in shooting, spacing, but I think he's a better player than just that. He's pretty good in pick-and-roll, pretty good at scoring out of pick-and-roll situations or playing that game taking space to create offense and he can deliver the ball pretty well in those scenarios as well. He doesn't play outside himself and take big risks, so he's a very dependable scoring guard who is an elite shooter but also can do a few other things on the court at a very high level. He's a floor-spacer plus his ability to create out of pick-and-roll and make good reads and deliveries."

And though the Nets have to wait for Simmons to get back into playing shape, the addition of Curry and Andre Drummond has plugged some big holes. Drummond had 19 rebounds in just three quarters Wednesday, which was a team-high this season, and provides a big man presence that’s at times been missing this year. Between him and LaMarcus Aldridge, that need has been satisfied in a way that can hurt opposing teams.

"LaMarcus, we know can score and space the floor and cause problems with his shooting and his experience [and] then Andre is such a natural rebounder and deterrent in the paint defensively," Nash said. "They're really able to kind of complement each other very well out there."

Johnson out. James Johnson was a late scratch for Thursday night's game because of right wrist soreness.