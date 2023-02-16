Seth Curry back with Nets after missing five games with abductor injury

The Nets’ crowded rotation added another moving part on Wednesday night when Seth Curry returned after missing five games with an abductor injury.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the game that Curry would not have a minutes restriction against the Heat at Barclays Center.

The question was how he would fit in with a new-look lineup. Like everything else with the post-Big 3 Nets, that will be a work in progress in the coming weeks.,

“I’m excited to have a full group tonight and have Seth in the mix,” Vaughn said.

“We have enough depth to not push him to a crazy amount of minutes to play. We don’t want to do that with anyone on this roster.”

Curry had started four games in a row before suffering the injury. The Nets went 1-4 in his absence.

Might Curry get some time at point guard now that the team has a bounty of wing players?

“He has the ability to have the ball in his hands,” Vaughn said. “We’ll have some lineups where he could be the primary ballhandler . . . He can definitely initiate the offense for us.”

Vaughn said that with Curry back in uniform, fans might get a hint Wednesday about what the Nets’ stretch run will look like.

“We’ll have a rotation that probably going forward you’ll see for a little bit,” the coach said.

Notes & quotes: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went through a similar challenge in 2014-15 to the one facing Vaughn in now, when Miami’s Big 3 era came apart with the departure of LeBron James to Cleveland. But he said it was a great learning experience for him and his staff. Spoelstra still laments missing a playoff berth by one game that season . . . The Nets are off until Feb. 24, when they return from the All-Star break with a game at Chicago.