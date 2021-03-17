TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Nash heartbroken to hear of Shawn Bradley tragedy

Mavericks center Shawn Bradley reacts as he argues

Mavericks center Shawn Bradley reacts as he argues a defensive foul he was charged with during the second quarter of an NBA game against the Wizards in Dallas on Feb. 17, 2001. Credit: AP/BILL JANSCHA

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Steve Nash said he was "heartbroken" to hear about the accident that’s paralyzed his former Mavericks teammate, Shawn Bradley.

The former big man, who played with Nash for six seasons, was struck by a car from behind while riding his bike near his Utah home on Jan. 20, according to a statement released by the Mavericks today. He suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury and had to undergo neck fusion surgery.

During the pregame Wednesday, Nash said he had only found out about the injury hours ago.

"It’s obviously heartbreaking to hear," Nash said. "He is a fun-loving guy and a teammate of mine, I think for six years. So, terrible news. And I hope he remains positive and has a lot of support and continues to fight and find some comfort and hopefully to improve and get as much function back as he can, but obviously, really sad news to hear today."

 

Taking court against LeVert

Caris LeVert played his old team for the first time since returning from his kidney cancer diagnosis and the subsequent surgery to remove the mass. LeVert, who was eventually traded to Indiana as part of the larger James Harden deal, was diagnosed after undergoing the standard physical that occurs before any trade is official. It seems unlikely that the cancer would have been detected otherwise.

"He's a world-class guy," Nash said of LeVert. "We feel incredibly grateful that whatever happened, however this came about, he seems to be through it and the prognosis for his future is outstanding . . . [It] was a big shock to all of us, it was a big shock to hear of the mass, and then obviously to find out there was a good prognosis and he could come back to playing and most importantly have a long life was No. 1 to us. So for us, we love the guy and we hope he has a heck of a career. I know he's going to have a great life because he's a great human being, and we just all root for him and will be happy to see him on the floor tonight."

