Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple of the Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple of the Nets reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Dec. 11, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Just days after the Nets convened in Brooklyn to begin prepping for the resumption of the season, Spencer Dinwiddie has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now shut down, uncertain if he will be able to play in Orlando next month.

Dinwiddie told The Athletic of the positive test and his uncertainty of what the immediate future holds for him.

“Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining,” Dinwiddie told The Athletic. “I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive.

"Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando.

“Hindsight is 20/20.”

The Nets are scheduled to head to Orlando to begin training camp there in two weeks and according to the league protocols, he must self-quarantine and halt all workouts for 14 days.

The Nets were already expected to be without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who have each bowed out publicly because of injury concerns. Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds this season, leading the team in the absence of Irving, who played just 20 games, and Durant, who never suited up this season.

The Nets are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings and need to do little in the eight-game seeding schedule to secure a playoff spot. They are a half-game ahead of Orlando and six games in front of ninth-place Washington.

