The Nets are scheduled to depart on Tuesday for Orlando, where they will join the so-called “bubble” at Disney World for the re-start of the NBA season later this month, but before they could board their charter flight, leading scorer Spencer Dinwiddie announced he will not accompany them after testing positive a second time for COVID-19.

Dinwiddie made the announcement on Twitter that read: “After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne.”

When the Nets began returning in late June to their practice facility in Brooklyn for voluntary workouts before they became mandatory on July 1, Dinwiddie was one of two players to test positive for the virus, and he announced on Twitter that he also had symptoms. Veteran center DeAndre Jordan was the other Net to test positive, and he immediately opted out of playing in Orlando.

After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) Jul 189, 2020

But Dinwiddie, who leads the Nets with 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, went into quarantine in Brooklyn with the hope of recovering in time to play, as he stated on Twitter on June 29. On July 3, Dinwiddie posted a picture of a stationary bike and 60 pounds of dumbbells he was trying to use for workouts when he could muster energy to get out of bed.

As recently as last Sunday, Dinwiddie expressed optimism for a return in another tweet that read: “Day 10 update: The sinus pressure headaches when I get up are starting to subside. But I was a lil too bullish on the bike. Got dizzy and felt weak smh. But if I can get a negative test [Monday] then they’re gonna get me back on the court Tuesday.”

Dinwiddie also clarified that NBA protocols allowed less than a 14-day quarantine if he returned a negative test. That did not happen on Monday.

So, the Nets not only will be missing three players recovering from surgery, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton, but also they will be missing Dinwiddie and Jordan plus Wilson Chandler, who opted out of playing for family reasons. The Nets are seeded seventh in the Eastern Conference, only a half-game ahead of Orlando for the eighth and final playoff spot, but they have a six-game lead over ninth-place Washington. They will be allowed to replace Dinwiddie, Jordan and Wilson on the roster by signing other players.