Nobody plays more “clutch” games than the Nets, meaning those decided by five points or less, and they lead the NBA with 10 clutch wins. But Wednesday night at Barclays Center, no one was more clutch than Hornets budding star Devonte’ Graham, who broke open a tie with a deep two-pointer and followed with a three-pointer with 21.9 seconds left that clinched a 113-108 victory, snapping a three-game Nets winning streak.

The Nets led by as much as 20 points in the second quarter and 17 in the third, but the Hornets refused to go away and fought back to take a 93-91 lead when Graham buried a left-wing three with 6:53 left in the game. Spencer Dinwiddie scored the next eight Nets points, converting a three-point play that tied it at 99 with 4:46 to go.

Graham had five points in a 7-2 burst that pushed the Hornets’ lead to five, but a three by Joe Harris and a reverse layup by Dinwiddie at the 1:10 mark tied it again at 106. That’s when the Hornets (11-16) gave Graham the ball, and he delivered, capping a virtuoso 40-point game that included 7-for-12 three-point shooting.

Dinwiddie led the Nets (13-11) with 24 points and six assists, and center Jarrett Allen added 21 points and 10 rebounds, his eighth straight double-double. But the Nets shot only 26.3 percent from three-point range (10 of 38). Now, the Nets must face the NBA champion Raptors Saturday in Toronto.

The Nets were playing the Hornets for the second time in three games, but the visitors were coming in on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Nets had a season-high 35 assists during their win last Friday in Charlotte, and they dominated inside with the 1-2 punch of centers Allen and DeAndre Jordan.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson explained his team’s success as a function of playing styles, not that the Hornets tend to play tight on Dinwiddie to get the ball out of his hands, which opens passing lanes and creates room for the Nets’ big men to operate.

“They play small a lot,” Atkinson said. “That makes them hard to guard, too. They have no problem putting P.J. Washington at the five [center]. I think we’ve done a better job of attacking the offensive boards in general. DeAndre and Jarrett Allen have gotten better, our wings have gotten better. Hopefully, that negates a little of teams going small against us, makes it tougher on them.

“[Allen’s] been punishing other teams when they go small. He’s going to get the offensive rebound, he’s rolling to the rim. That makes them a little more hesitant to go small against us.”

Atkinson’s pregame analysis proved prophetic as the Nets’ centers enjoyed a dominant first half. Allen totaled 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan added seven points and eight rebounds. The Nets led by as much as 20 points thanks to a 24-4 run spanning the first and second quarters when Dinwiddie was on the bench. Theo Pinson had 10 points during that stretch, including a three-pointer that capped the run and gave the Nets their biggest lead at 52-32.

For much of the third quarter, it seemed as if the Nets were on cruise control. They were leading by 15 shortly before Dinwiddie left the game, but unlike the second-unit surge in the first half when Dinwiddie was resting, it was as if they put the car in reverse. The Hornets finished the period on a 17-4 run that ended with five straight three-pointers, three by Miles Bridges and two by Graham to cut their deficit to 86-84 heading to the final period. By the time Dinwiddie returned with 7:59 left to play, the Nets were hanging by a one-point thread.