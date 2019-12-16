Spencer Dinwiddie texted Tobias Harris after dunking over him

What’s more fun than dunking on your friend?

Dunking on your friend in an NBA game and then texting him from the locker room right after, according to the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie brought the Nets bench to its feet when he jammed a pass from Garrett Temple over 6-foot-8 Tobias Harris in Sunday night’s 109-89 win over Philadelphia. Harris and Dinwiddie were teammates in Detroit in 2015-16, which he said made the rare dunk extra special.

"That was the part that made it kinda fun was that he was a former teammate,” Dinwiddie said. “If you dunk on someone you don’t know, your trash talk is less meaningful. I can text him and be like, ‘Bro, what’s happening.’”

Harris, the Long Island native who has put himself in All-Star contention this season in Philadelphia, apparently was good-natured about the ribbing.

"He just laughed and said told me to keep and stay healthy,” Dinwiddie said. “He’s a great guy. One of the best teammates I’ve had.”

Dinwiddie’s current teammates and coaches were not surprised by the tomahawk he threw down, despite the fact it is rarely a move shown by the 6-foot-4 guard.

"I don’t think people realize how good an athlete Spencer is,” head coach Kenny Atkinson says. “He is, you can argue, our best athlete. He’s fast, he’s got incredible vertical. He’s unbelievable. It doesn’t surprise me, I wish he’d do it more.”

So do his teammates.

"Spencer’s probably the most athletic guy in the NBA that doesn’t use his athleticism,” Joe Harris said. “So we give him a lot of grief for not dunking the ball. It was nice to see that out of him.”

Added Temple, who set Dinwiddie up with a pass that went right over Tobias Harris’ ear: “Everybody who’s on the team knows how high Spence can get up and how fast he is. Y’all don’t know cause he doesn’t use it at all. But when he went up, I knew he was gonna dunk it on him. So that was dope. That was tight.”

Dinwiddie, who finished with a game-high 24 points, said the only reason he decided to dunk the ball is that he didn’t think he was going to get a foul.

"Really, I wouldn’t have dunked it if they had been calling fouls. I was like, ‘Oh OK, he’ll probably foul me.’ But then I was like, ‘Man, I ain’t gonna get no free throws out of this, so I guess I gotta try to go up for two like that.’”

Right after the game, the Nets played a highlight of the dunk in their locker room.

"I usually get the [bad] clips," Dinwiddie said. "It’s always like, ‘Spencer didn’t block out, Spencer didn’t do this.’ And Joe, he gets all the ‘Oh, he dunked it!’ Clips. It’s crazy. “I was happy to be on the good clip for once. It made me feel like The Grinch when his heart expanded. I was like that.”