Injured Kyrie Irving missed his fifth straight game, but Spencer Dinwiddie’s 30-point effort led the resilient Nets to a 103-101 victory over the Knicks Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Nets improved to 4-1 without Irving.

In addition to Dinwiddie, the Nets (8-8) got 18 points and 10 rebounds from center Jarrett Allen and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Taurean Prince. Despite playing good defense, the Nets allowed the Knicks (4-13) to shoot 51.4 percent from three-point range (18-for-35).

In the first half, the Knicks did all they could to get the ball out of Dinwiddie’s hands, but he either split double-team defenders to get to the rim or draw fouls, or he buried three-pointers. His 19 first-half points helped give the Nets a 52-46 lead even though the Knicks earlier overcame a 14-point deficit with a 15-0 run while Dinwiddie mainly was on the bench.

The Nets pushed their lead back to 11 midway through the fourth quarter, but saw it shrink to 98-97 with 1:20 left after a trio of threes by the Knicks, ending with one by Wayne Ellington. But two foul shots by Joe Harris for a four-point lead with 6.8 seconds left preserved the win and left the Brooklyn Brigade cheering section chanting Dinwiddie’s name.

Irving got off to a phenomenal start with the Nets, averaging 28.5 points through his first 11 games. But the Nets only were 4-7 before Irving was sidelined with a right shoulder impingement that also has caused him to be ruled out of playing Monday at Cleveland and Wednesday at Boston. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving will not travel to Cleveland, where he began his career, and it is uncertain whether he will visit Boston, where he played the past two seasons.

Since Irving went down, the Nets have gone with Dinwiddie as starting point guard and Garrett Temple in place of injured Caris LeVert at two-guard. The new lineup is not as productive offensively but has been far better defensively.

Before facing the Knicks, Atkinson praised his team for how well it has adjusted without two of the Nets’ top three scorers, but he added of Irving, “We’re not nearly as good without him. That’s just a fact . . . That’s why it’s so important that you have a deep team to overcome injuries.”

Asked if the Nets can continue to play strong defense when Irving and LeVert return, Atkinson said, “I don’t see why it can’t continue. Yes, it’s partly personnel. I also think it’s an evolution of the group playing together, playing the same defense over a long period of time. That’s what happened last year, and I expect that to happen again.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At the same time, Atkinson acknowledged Dinwiddie has been drawing double-teams, and the Nets have been running more half-rolls with centers Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan. When they get the ball, they have done a good job of either scoring or distributing to open shooters.

Part of the Nets’ success is related to the fact they have been beating teams with losing records, but also, Atkinson admitted Dinwiddie’s familiarity with how the Nets play matters. “Spencer’s got a little bit more corporate knowledge,” Atkinson said. “I think it’s going to take time for Kyrie to completely understand what we’re doing on both sides of the ball. That being said, for not understanding, he’s been pretty darn good.

“[With] Spencer playing so well right now, when Kyrie comes back, what does that look like? Is Spencer coming to start [with Irving]? It’s a good problem to have. You hate for [injuries] to happen to a player, but you start to figure out some other things and how, when Kyrie and Caris come back, that’s all going to fit. I think we’ll have options.”