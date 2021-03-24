The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and one member of the Nets who continues to be linked to multiple trade rumors in Spencer Dinwiddie, who suffered a partially torn left ACL in the third game of the season and still is in rehab and is considered unlikely to return this season.

But Dinwiddie recently "liked" a tweet by ESPN’s Bobby Marks that listed six teams that will have salary cap space in the offseason. That is significant because Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option he is expected to decline. Any team that acquires him in a trade also gets his Bird Rights.

The six teams with cap space to sign Dinwiddie to a deal that likely would start around $17 million include the Knicks, Heat, Hornets, Mavericks, Spurs and Raptors. Multiple media outlets have reported the Heat and Raptors are suitors for Dinwiddie along with the Pistons, who originally drafted him.

There also has been mention of a possible trade to the Magic, especially since forward Aaron Gordon has requested a trade and Marks said forward Khem Birch also might fit the Nets. It also is possible the Nets could hold onto Dinwiddie and seek a sign-and-trade for him this summer.

The Nets have one open roster spot, guard Chris Chiozza is on a two-way deal and forward Alize Johnson is on a 10-day contract that can be terminated at any time.

Some have speculated the Nets might seek guard help if Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) is out any length of time, but coach Steve Nash said Shamet might be ready to rejoin the team Friday in Detroit.

Asked if the Nets might seek more depth at point guard, Nash said, "That’s a front office question . . . You can always add depth, [but] is that person actually adding depth? Or are they just another body? . . . We’ve got enough guys who can handle the ball, so I’m not concerned about point guard."