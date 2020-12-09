TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

James Harden trade request put Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie on notice

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball up

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

When James Harden recently asked the Rockets to trade him to the Nets, it naturally put several members of the roster on the hot seat as potential trade bait. None more so than backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who is coming off a season in which he averaged career highs of 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.

That made him the most productive player on the Nets last season, and since he begins the coming season in the sixth man role, Dinwiddie certainly would go in any Harden trade. But first-year Nets coach Steve Nash made it clear on Wednesday that he loves what Dinwiddie brings to the table behind starting point guard Kyrie Irving.

"He’s an outstanding basketball player," Nash said. "High IQ. Has a good feel for the game. He’s an outstanding athlete, and he’s skilled. He’s a big point guard who can play off the ball, can play multiple positions, can make plays for his teammates and can score. He’s played heavy loads for this team, so, he gives us a lot of versatility."

Nash said Dinwiddie can help fill the gaps around superstars Kevin Durant and Irving by creating plays, spotting up to shoot or taking on key defensive assignments. "I love him, and I just want to try to maximize his usage," Nash said. "He’s capable of carrying a load, but at the same time, he’s capable to give us different looks and different options at multiple places. I think he’s going to play a big role for us."

Asked directly how difficult it would be to trade Dinwiddie, Nash blanched. "You’re giving me the sweats," Nash said. "We’re already trading him?...I’m heavy voting towards not trading Spencer, and I think the front office feels the same way. He’s a free agent at the end of the year, but we all love him and know it would be very difficult to do better than Spencer in a trade."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Gary Carter of the New York Mets in Gary Carter trade was the final piece to Mets '86 championship puzzle
Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots Thibodeau: Rookie Quickley can shoot as well as anyone in the NBA
Nets' Kevin Durant looks on during a timeout Durant not thinking about possible reunion with Harden
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts Glauber: Judge learned a lot from late coach Perkins
Austin Rivers handles the ball at Talking Stick Knicks' Rivers held out of Wednesday's practice with groin injury
James McCann celebrates a solo home run at Sources: Mets deep in talks to sign James McCann
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search