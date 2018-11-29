Spencer Dinwiiddie hopes for extension with Nets

It’s a day that carries special meaning for Spencer Dinwiddie.

His late grandmother’s birthday is Dec. 8. So is his brother’s birthday.

“I wear No. 8 in part because of those two days,” Dinwiddie said Thursday at the Nets’ HSS Training Center.

Now Dec. 8 carries even more meaning for him. It’s the first day the Nets can offer the 6-6 guard a multiyear contract extension.

They had signed Dinwiddie off Chicago’s G League team roster on Dec. 8, 2016, after he played for Detroit and its G League affiliate in his first two seasons before being dealt to the Bulls. The 2014 second-round pick is making $1.65 million and change in the finale of his three-year Nets deal, according to spotrac.com.

So Dinwiddie could be extended or traded, or he could finish the season with the Nets and hit the NBA’s open market as an unrestricted free agent. His first choice? To continue wearing No. 8 in a Nets uniform for years to come after really developing here.

"This will be my official statement and I will repeat this on Dec. 8: I would love to have an extension,” Dinwiddie said. “I would love to be here for a long time. If I don't get an extension, then I'll be looking forward to unrestricted free agency and going through the season and trying to help the Nets win games as much as possible.

“Simultaneously, I know [the media] will say that that is an audition for 29 other teams; 28 depending on how you look at Detroit; maybe 27 depending on how you look at Chicago. It is what it is, man…The ball is very much in [general manager] Sean Marks' and the Nets’ court.”

The math on a potential extension is simple.

“Everybody knows what my extension number is — four for $47 1/2 million,” Dinwiddie said. “It is well-documented. Can’t go above. It’s not like I’m really looking to go below.”

Kenny Atkinson hasn’t seen the 25-year-old Colorado alum being affected by the situation.

“Not even a tinge of him playing selfishly or looking for his,” Atkinson said. “I just think it's been his disposition, his maturity. It's been much better, much better than last season.”

He finished third in NBA’s Most Improved Player voting last season. This season, he has improved even more.

“He’s given us a two-way player,” Atkinson said.

Dinwiddie has come off the bench for the 8-14 Nets and is averaging 16 points and 4.8 assists heading into Friday night’s game against Memphis at Barclays Center.

“So either way, it’s been a hell of a ride,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m enjoying it and I pray I can stay healthy.”