Steve Nash might be a Hall of Famer and two-time NBA MVP, but he admitted to a mild case of pregame jitters before making his head-coaching debut with the Nets against Golden State Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

"Different rhythm, but similar nerves and anxiety to what I had as a player," Nash said. "I always felt a little nerves until I actually got out there in pregame warmups. So, I feel that a little bit tonight, and that’s probably a good thing. But to be out there competing, and watching our guys play and trying to help them elevate to their best level is a lot of fun. Its time. We need to test ourselves."

Nash is taking over a team led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that has been picked by oddsmakers as second only to the defending champion Lakers to win the NBA title. This was just the first step on a 72-game journey to the playoffs, but Nash was asked if it was important to set a tone in the opener.

"Well, it would be great to get off to a good start, but it’s a long season," Nash said. "So, we’ll try to attack and win this game. The most important thing is that we learn from it, win or lose.

"It’s just great to be able to get out there where we’re playing for keeps in the sense that the pressure is on…One of the biggest things we need as a group is to face adversity, get punched in the mouth once in a while and respond. That can only be done in real games, and so here we are with a great opportunity to see where we’re at. It’s a challenge to build that resolve."

Nash spent the previous five seasons since his retirement as a part-time consultant with Golden State. So, even though Nash was a developmental coach, All-Star Steph Curry said he commanded respect because of his playing career.

"He’s got a demeanor that makes you feel comfortable," Curry said on Monday. "Even when he came around our team and was involved in practices, you have no choice but to listen to every word because he’s Steve Nash. He knows the game inside and out, and he worked for everything earned and he got during his career. So, I think he’ll bring that same attitude. He obviously has a great roster to work with, so, I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of excitement over there."